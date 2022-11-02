Global Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033197/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Headphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Earphones segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $751.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$751.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Audio-Technica Corporation
Bose Corporation
ClearOne
Dell Technologies Inc.
GN Store Nord A/S
HP Development Company, L.P
Jabra (Subsidiary of GN Store Nord A/S)
Koss Corporation
Logitech
Microsoft Corporation
Plantronics, Inc.
Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
