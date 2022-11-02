Global Underwater Robotics Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033196/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Underwater Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Atlas Maridan ApS
Bluefin Robotics Corp
Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
ECA SA
Eddyfi
General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
International Submarine Engineering Ltd.
Inuktun Services Ltd.
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Saab AB
Schilling Robotics LLC
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.
TechnipFMC plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033196/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Underwater Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Underwater Robotics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Remotely Operated Vehicle
(ROV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Underwater
Vehicles (AUV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Exploration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Exploration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense & Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scientific Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Scientific Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely
Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remotely Operated
Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial Exploration,
Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Underwater Robotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle
(ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Robotics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater
Vehicles (AUV) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial
Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Robotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific
Research and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Underwater Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle
(ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Robotics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater
Vehicles (AUV) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial
Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Robotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific
Research and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Robotics by Type - Remotely Operated Vehicle
(ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Robotics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater
Vehicles (AUV) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Robotics by Application - Commercial
Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific Research and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Underwater
Robotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial Exploration, Defense & Security, Scientific
Research and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033196/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Underwater Robotics Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underwater Robotics estimated at US$4. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033196/?utm_source=GNW