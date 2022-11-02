Voltalia builds a 12.1 megawatt solar power plant in the Grand-Est region

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, is continuing its growth in the Grand-Est region of France by building its new 12.1 megawatt solar power plant in Logelbach.



Located in the municipality of Wintzenheim in the European Collectivity of Alsace, the Logelbach solar power plant covers 12 hectares and has 21,384 solar panels.

The Grand-Est region is a historic territory for Voltalia, with wind farms in operation, Molinons and Sarry, and under construction: Sud Vannier.

When it is commissioned in the second half of 2023, the production of the future photovoltaic power plant in Logelbach will cover the electricity consumption of about 6,000 inhabitants, contributing to France's energy autonomy as well as the fight against global warming.

“The launch of the construction of this new power plant follows shortly after the start of construction of the Rives Charentaises, Sud Vannier and Montclar wind and solar farms, in addition to the numerous solar roofing projects on industrial, commercial and agricultural buildings carried out by our subsidiary Helexia. In total, almost 83 megawatts of new electricity capacity is being added in France, equivalent to the electricity consumption of about 57,000 people. In this way, we are helping to minimise the energy crisis that is hitting France and the rest of Europe hard,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2022 revenues on January 25, 2022 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2,4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

