Alchemy and Activism: Turning Angst Into Gold

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaby Moss Designs unveils the Dissent II: a limited-edition statement necklace in precious metals inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, benefiting Abortion Funds.

Crafted from 14K gold, 14K rose gold and sterling silver, this striking piece invokes the iconic dissent collar worn by RBG when delivering her dissenting opinion and honors those who continue to fight for reproductive freedom. Each necklace is meticulously handcrafted by the artist in her home studio.

The Dissent II is modeled by actor and activist Alysia Reiner (OITNB, Better Things, Ms. Marvel). Moss and Reiner met singing together in the Resistance Revival Chorus (www.resistancerevivalchorus.com) where they lift their voices as an act of protest, and bonded over the belief that joy is an act of resistance.

The Dissent II weighs 50 grams and features texturized 14K gold and sterling silver pendants. A timeless classic, the Dissent II is a symbol of strength and a beacon of hope in the fight for reproductive justice.

This piece retails for $3,600, with 20% of profits going to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

A limited run of 20 Dissent II necklaces will be released this holiday season.

Available Nov. 2 at gabymossdesigns.com.

In addition to designing spectacular jewelry, this year Moss had a magical new take on recycling. She spun her metal scraps into stop motion animation for Grammy-nominated artist Valerie June: https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChIJNz5LTUf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=.

Gaby Moss Designs is a black woman-owned small business based in New York. Gaby was born and raised in Manhattan, attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston Schools and went on to study cultural anthropology at Wesleyan University. She founded her brand in 2020 with the launch of the original Dissent Necklace. Her designs feature mixed metals, recycled materials, hand-stamped textures and striking patterns of balanced asymmetry.

