Global Underground Utility Mapping Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underground Utility Mapping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033193/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Technological Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Underground Utility Mapping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$367.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Cardno
Enviroscan
GeoModel, Inc.
Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC
GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.
Guideline Geo
Hexagon Geosystems
IDS GeoRadar – Part of Hexagon
Maverick Inspection Ltd.
MultiView, Inc.
Plowman Craven Limited
SECON Private Limited
Sensors & Software Inc.
US Radar
Vivax-Metrotech Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033193/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Underground Utility Mapping - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technological Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Technological Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Technological Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electricity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electricity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electricity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Government & Public Safety
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Underground Utility Mapping Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping by
Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping by
Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Technological Solutions for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical -
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Underground Utility Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Technological Solutions for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical -
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Technological Solutions for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical -
Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunications, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033193/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underground Utility Mapping estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underground Utility Mapping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033193/?utm_source=GNW