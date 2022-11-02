Carbon Fiber Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 8.00 Billion with growing CAGR of 8.95% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Opportunities and Key Players Outlook

PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title " Carbon Fiber Market " (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, and risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. The Carbon Fiber report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware of the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their points of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. The report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the carbon fiber market will witness a CAGR of 8.95% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 8.00 billion by 2029.

Carbon fibers are fibers with a diameter of 5–10 micrometres. Carbon fiber is a lengthy chain of carbon atoms linked together. High stiffness, high temperature tolerance, low weight, good tensile strength, high chemical resistance, and minimal thermal expansion are only a few of the benefits of carbon fibers.

The carbon fiber market is expected to expand in response to rising demand from wind energy industry. Furthermore, expanding demand from satellite and secondary aircrafts parts manufacturing and strict eco-friendly regulations to increase the adoption rate of carbon fibres and related companies in automotive applications are all major market drivers that will accelerate the carbon fiber market growth rate. The market is also growing due to rising utilization of carbon fiber in 3D printing and development of low-cost manufacturing process including plasma oxidation technology.

Important market factors

Competition: Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Revenue and Sales Estimation: Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Carbon Fiber industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.

Analysis Tool: The Carbon Fiber Market Research contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter's five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.

Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: Carbon Fiber report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Segmentation Covered: Carbon Fiber Market

Based on type,

continuous,

long, and

short

Based on fiber type,

virgin carbon fiber and

recycled carbon fiber

Based on application,

composite,

flexible heating and

microelectrodes

Based on raw material,

PAN-based carbon fiber,

pitch-based,

rayon-based carbon fiber, and

gas phase grown

Based on modulus,

standard modulus,

intermediate modulus and

high modulus

Based on end user,

sports/leisure,

wind turbines,

molding and compounds,

automotive,

pressure vessels,

civil engineering,

marine,

pultrusion misc.,

medical sector,

sailing/yacht building

Carbon Fiber Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the carbon fiber market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the carbon fiber market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period due to the high use carbon fibers in electric cars, pervasiveness of large aircraft manufacturer and presence of major key players in this region.

Carbon Fiber Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Carbon Fiber market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Carbon Fiber Market Regulations Market Overview Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Type Global Carbon Fiber Market, By fiber type Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Application Global Carbon Fiber Market, By raw material Global Carbon Fiber Market, By modulus Global Carbon Fiber Market, By end user Global Carbon Fiber Market, By Region Global Carbon Fiber Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

