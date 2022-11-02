Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033189/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oligomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monomers segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Photoinitiators Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR



In the global Photoinitiators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$549 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Alberdingk Boley

Allnex

BASF

Covestro

DSM

Eternal Materials

Hitachi Chemical

IGM Resins

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Sartomer

SolTech

Toagosei

Wanhua Chemical





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033189/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Monomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoinitiators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Photoinitiators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Photoinitiators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oligomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Oligomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Oligomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Additives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Additives by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Printing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators

and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition -

Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers,

Photoinitiators and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

(UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and

Additives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application -

Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

(UV) Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants,

Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

(UV) Curable Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers,

Photoinitiators and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

(UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and

Additives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Application - Coatings, Printing, Adhesives &

Sealants, Packaging and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

(UV) Curable Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coatings, Printing, Adhesives & Sealants,

Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022

(E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers,

Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Oligomers, Monomers,

Photoinitiators and Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Curable Resins by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators and Additives

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins by Application - Coatings,

Printing, Adhesives & Sealants, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033189/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________