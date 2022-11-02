The RNA sequencing services market is anticipated to grow at 8% CAGR till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ RNA Sequencing Services Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings.

Despite the various technological advancements in RNA sequencing, there are several existing challenges, including difficulty in the sequencing of large-sized genes, shortage of human resources, lack of tools for data manipulation and analysis, and high capital requirement. In order to overcome these challenges and obtain a high-quality output, the outsourcing of RNA sequencing services is considered as a preferable option, among other alternatives, by the companies engaged in RNA sequencing.

Key Market Insights

Currently, more than 70 companies claim to offer RNA sequencing services, globally

Nearly 70% of the RNA sequencing service providers have been established post 2000, most of these are located in North America (58%) followed by Europe (22%). Further this segment of the industry is dominated by presence of mid-sized players (51-1,000 employees), representing 44% of the total service providers.

Nearly 75% of the companies employ Illumina’s sequencing platform

Of these, nearly 20% players offer services related to small RNA sequencing, followed by those offering services for mRNA sequencing (19%). Further, more than 80% of players claim to offer turnaround time of less than two weeks for different types of RNA sequencing services.

Close to 1,050 grants have been awarded to support the research initiatives focused on RNA sequencing, since 2018

Grants worth USD 487 million have been awarded to various companies / organizations working in this domain. Close to 85% of the grants have been awarded for less than five years, out of which 15% grants were funded by the National Cancer Institute.

Over 340 patents related to RNA sequencing have been filed / granted, since 2018

Owing to the increase in research and development efforts by various industry and non-industry players engaged in this domain, close to 87% of patent applications have been filed post-2018. It is worth noting that 58% patents related to RNA sequencing were filed / granted in Asia Pacific, alone.

Presently, more than 85 NGS library preparation kits are available in market for RNA sequencing

Majority (75%) of the kits offer turnaround time of less than five hours, out of which 80% kits contain enzyme mix as components. Further, most of the kits (40%) use plasma as the starting material, followed by kits that use serum (34%) and saliva (8%) as input samples.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture larger share (~70%) of the market by 2035

The market will be primarily driven by RNA sequencing services for research purposes (93%). Further, clinics and hospitals are expected to occupy larger share (45%) of the overall market (in terms of service-based revenues), by 2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering RNA sequencing services?

What is the average turnaround time of RNA sequencing services currently offered?

What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA sequencing service providers?

How has the intellectual property landscape of RNA sequencing evolved over the years?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting research related to RNA sequencing?

Which type of next generation sequencing kits are being used to collect samples for RNA sequencing?

Which sequencing platform is likely to offer highest earning potential to service providers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the RNA sequencing services market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Method

Next Generation Sequencing Method

Other Methods

Application Area

Research Purpose

Diagnostic Purpose

End User Industry

Academic and Research

Clinics and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

The research also includes detailed profiles of the key players (listed below) claims to offer RNA sequencing services; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Admera Health

Biogazelle (acquired by CellCarta)

CD Genomics

Creative Biogene

IGA technology

LC Sciences

Lexogen

Novogene

Otogenetics

Yaazh Xeomics

