New Synthesio report reveals top trends in Twitter’s #Wellness community

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio, an Ipsos company and global leader in AI-enabled consumer intelligence (AICI), has released a new report exploring #Wellness conversations on Twitter to uncover the top trends that brand marketers and insights pros need to know as they head into 2023.

The Birdseye Report , released as part of the Twitter Official Partner Program (TOPP), examines seven audiences through the lens of social conversations to reveal distinct audience behaviors, demographic, firmographic, and geographic insights, interest affinities, as well as ways that brands can stay ahead. Using their industry-leading AICI platform, Synthesio and Ipsos analyzed millions of Tweets and online searches to understand what wellness means to consumers, and how it impacts the way they think, feel, and behave.



“It’s more important than ever to have a deep understanding of your target audience when striving to create innovative marketing strategies. The new Birdseye Wellness Communities Report built by Synthesio delves into the millions of conversations around wellness on Twitter. Throughout the report, Synthesio presents unique insights to tap into the importance of unsolicited feedback within the wellness space,” says Gregory Maxson, Senior Manager of Developer Platform Partnerships. “Each insight presented within the report allows for businesses, marketers, communicators, and advertisers to set a solid foundation and plan for reaching this audience effectively in 2023.”

The report analyzes 16 physical and mental health topics from fitness and weight loss to anxiety, depression, and body image. It aims to understand why consumers are embracing new, holistic definitions of wellness and uncover how brands can deliver products, services, and experiences that better meet consumers’ needs. Leveraging our cutting-edge data science capabilities, the report also features trend forecasts for key topics like sleep and nutrition based on consumer behavior on both Twitter and Google Search.



“Conversations around wellness and mental health concerns are booming online. By tapping into Twitter insights, we have a unique lens to see what really matters to consumers,” said Synthesio’s CMO Allen Bonde. “We are excited to showcase our new report, not only because it offers marketers and researchers exciting new insights, but it also showcases the benefits of our hybrid AICI approach, which blends human and machine intelligence.”



