Global Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market Size to grow USD 8.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market Size to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 8.6 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. The expansion of the cosmetics business has led to a greater emphasis placed on physical appearance and aesthetics, which has increased the number of individuals choosing to have cosmetic surgery worldwide. A rising number of people are turning to cosmetic surgery for various reasons, one of which is how movies and social media have shifted people's ideas about what constitutes attractiveness. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period followed by North America & Europe.

The Lengthening Over Nail segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the procedure, the Limb/Leg lengthening surgery market is categorized into Lengthening Over Nail, Prostheses, and External Fixation. The Lengthening Over Nail segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the lengthening over nail procedure sector would increase at a respectable pace over the forecast period. The expansion of treatment options for lower-limb length disparities may be responsible for the increase that has taken place. Because of these novel treatment choices, the risk of developing problems during bone lengthening procedures has been significantly reduced. The objective of the process known as bone length regeneration is to make the limbs of a person measure the same length. This contributes to an improvement in the aesthetic as well as the practical look, which is what is driving the expansion of the market.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the Limb/Leg lengthening surgery market is categorized into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others. The Ambulatory surgical centers segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. Because of expanding public health awareness as well as government measures to promote ambulatory healthcare services, the number of people receiving treatment as outpatients has expanded dramatically in recent years. The expansion of ambulatory surgery centers may be attributed to a number of factors, including an ageing population that is growing in number, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, a rise in the cost of medical treatment, and technological developments. The expansion of this market segment is being driven by the provision of more complex surgical procedures at these centers, along with shorter hospital stays for patients.

Global Limb/Leg Lengthening Surgery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Procedure (Lengthening Over Nail, Prostheses, and External Fixation), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Limb/Leg lengthening surgery Market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. This is due to the increasing spending capacity of people in North America for improvements to their aesthetics and the increasing adoption of cosmetic and limb-lengthening surgery in North America. Another factor contributing to the expansion of the limb or leg lengthening surgery market in North America is the presence of highly developed medical facilities and infrastructure in the area.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: DePuy, Sonova Holding, Johnson & Johnson, Onkos Surgical, NuVasive, Zimmer, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, Stryker Corp and Major Key Players from Worldwide.

