Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033183/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Analog, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Atmel Corp.
Cypress
EPSON semiconductor
Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
Fujitsu
Holtek
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Crop.
Microchip Technology Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Silicon Laboratories
STMicroelectronics
Texas instruments
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033183/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analog by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Analog by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Analog by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
32-bit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for 32-bit by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for 32-bit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
8-bit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for 8-bit by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for 8-bit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
16-bit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for 16-bit by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for 16-bit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications,
Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Telecommunications, Aerospace &
Defense, Other Applications, Consumer Electronics,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Healthcare Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Other
Applications, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive
and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit,
8-bit and 16-bit - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 32-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog
and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Analog and Digital
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Low-Power
Microcontrollers by Peripheral Device - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analog and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers by Application -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033183/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers estimated at US$4. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033183/?utm_source=GNW