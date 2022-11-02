Heniff Transportation Systems Acquires Coal City Cob Company

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC announced today that it has acquired the corporate holding company of tank truck operator Coal City Cob Company, Inc. Through this most recent acquisition, Heniff continues to accelerate its industry-leading growth in the tank truck industry's chemical space. Coal City Cob ("CCC") operates with over 230 drivers and 500 trailers within its nationwide network of terminals, including a significant rail-to-truck bulk transfer yard and tank wash facility at its headquarters in Waxahachie, Texas. The existing Heniff and CCC teams will work closely to ensure a timely and efficient integration between the two networks, with a focus on combined customer, employee, and driver satisfaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We're very pleased to welcome Coal City Cob into the Heniff family of companies," said Bob Heniff, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Heniff Transportation Systems. "I've been friends and a competitor with the Cloonen family for many, many years and this combination now allows us to work together as partners. Given the complementary nature of the two operations, we believe strongly that this combination will create value for all our stakeholders and offer real service enhancements to our respective customers."

"I will be forever grateful to Mike Cloonen and Cotton Creek Capital for entrusting our team to carry forward 50 years of its history," said Alan Goldstein, President of Coal City Cob. "As we enter this new relationship, I could not be more convinced that both companies are committed to preserving the same shared values, which start and end with taking care of people. I'm excited for our organization to join the Heniff team and improve our abilities to provide our customers with creative solutions and excellent service. Of equal importance, I believe our existing drivers will discover meaningful economic opportunities by gaining access to Heniff's expansive footprint and uniquely diversified service offerings."

About Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Heniff family of companies is North America's premier leader in liquid bulk transportation services. We operate approximately 2,000 tractors and 5,000 trailers through our network of over 100 locations with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, tank cleaning services, and logistics. Our mission is to efficiently transport our customers' chemical and food-grade products safely, securely and on time, every time. From our high-tech tracking and state-of-the-art technology systems to our professional drivers and responsive customer service team, everything we do is focused on providing effective solutions to our customers' complex supply chain challenges. For more information about our Company and its services, please visit www.heniff.com.

About Coal City Cob Company, Inc.

Based in Waxahachie, Texas, Coal City Cob Company, Inc. was founded in 1970 and today provides liquid bulk transportation services to the chemical and hazardous waste industries through its nationwide network of nine terminals, including a centrally located 27-acre facility in Waxahachie integrating rail-to-truck transfer, fleet maintenance, and tank wash capabilities.

