Media Advisory: Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) 2022 Annual Public Meeting

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, November 3, 2022, CDIC will hold its Annual Public Meeting.



Leah Anderson, President & CEO, will be joined by Chair of the Board, Robert Sanderson to discuss strategic highlights in building and maintaining CDIC’s state of readiness, and reinforcing the importance of, and trust in, deposit insurance in a complex and uncertain environment.

You are encouraged to participate in both official languages and may ask questions of the presenters live, or in advance by emailing smenquiries@cdic.ca.

Meeting details:

The event will be live via webcast on November 3, 2022, from 2-2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Register here: Registration - CDIC's 2022 Annual Public Meeting (webcastcanada.ca)

About CDIC

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation established in 1967 to protect the savings of Canadians and contribute to financial stability. We currently safeguard more than $1 trillion in eligible deposits at more than 80 member institutions. As resolution authority, CDIC is responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions as well as loan and trust companies. CDIC is funded by premiums paid by member institutions. CDIC has resolved 43 member failures affecting some two million Canadians. No one has lost a dollar of deposits under CDIC protection.

Media contact:

Brad Evenson

Director, Communications and Public Affairs

(613) 943-4395

media@cdic.ca