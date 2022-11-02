Global Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Two Wheeler Hub Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033179/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027. Rear Hub Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Front Hub Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR



The Two Wheeler Hub Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

GO SwissDrive AG

Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG

MAC Shanghai Electric Motor Company Ltd

Michelin Group

NTN Corporation

Protean Electric

QS Motor

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG and Co. KG

Taizhou Quanshun Motor Co., Ltd.

TDCM Corporation Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033179/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Two Wheeler Hub Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear

Hub Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Rear Hub Motor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rear Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Front

Hub Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Front Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Front Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geared Hub Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Geared Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Geared Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gearless Hub Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Gearless Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gearless Hub Motor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 1 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Below 1 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 1 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 3 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Above 3 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 3 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

(1-3) kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for (1-3) kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for (1-3) kW by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1

kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor

and Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless

Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW

and Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Two Wheeler Hub Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1

kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and

Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub

Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geared Hub

Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two

Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and

Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub Motors

by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor

and Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless

Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW

and Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by

Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Installation Type - Rear

Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Installation Type - Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub

Motor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler

Hub Motors by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rear Hub Motor and Front Hub Motor for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor

and Gearless Hub Motor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Motor - Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler

Hub Motors by Motor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geared Hub Motor and Gearless Hub Motor for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Two Wheeler Hub Motors by Power Output - Below 1

kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Two Wheeler Hub

Motors by Power Output - Below 1 kW, (1-3) kW and Above 3 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheeler

Hub Motors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________