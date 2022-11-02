Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market to Receive Overwhelming Growth of USD 2.78 Billion with an Excellent CAGR of 8.30% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The market report presents the best market and business solutions for the Electrolyte Hydration Drinks industry in this rapidly revolutionizing marketplace to thrive in the market. This Electrolyte Hydration Drinks market research report is a careful investigation of the current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. The market definition gives the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the Electrolyte Hydration Drinks industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electrolyte hydration drinks market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.78 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

An electrolyte is a scientific term that means "salt." An electrolyte drink is made up of salt and sugar in an ionising substance like water. Electrolyte drinks are commonly used to help with energy maintenance and recovery after exercise. The drink's main purpose is to compensate for electrolyte loss in athletes and those who regularly exercise. The amount of electrolytes consumed varies from person to person due to factors such as age, gender, fitness, duration of exercise, and environmental factors.

One of the key factors influencing global trends in the food and beverage industry is the ever-changing consumer behaviour around the world. Electrolyte hydration drinks are one of the key trends that have emerged in the food and beverage industry. While innovations in the food and beverage sector have occurred consistently over the last decade, brands are now aiming to increase the health quotient of their products to cater to the world's growing health-conscious population. As the fitness market expands at an exponential rate, functional waters containing electrolytes have grown in popularity around the world.

Opportunity

Emerging economies provide numerous opportunities for electrolyte hydration drinks manufacturers to expand their operations. During the forecast period, the market for ready-to-drink premixes is expected to grow at an exponential rate. However, the flavour based electrolyte hydration drinks will show the most robust growth in the product category of the market for electrolyte hydration drinks . Consumers' desire for convenience is driving companies to expand their premixes business.

Some of the major players operating in the Electrolyte Hydration Drinks market are

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Netherlands)

Diageo PLC (U.K.)

Halewood International Limited (U.K.)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Accolade Wines (Australia)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. (U.S.)

Castel Group (France)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium)

The Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

United Brands Company, Inc. (U.S.)

PernodRicard SA (France)

The Miller Brewing Company (U.S.)

Recent Development

Gatorade created Bolt24 to boost sales and encourage more people to drink Gatorade regardless of their fitness level. Furthermore, Gatorade announced that it will launch a new product line, Power Water and Ultra, in 2020. Gatorade Ultra is a new product that contains 50% more electrolytes than the original Gatorade.

Furthermore, Liquid I.V. announced the launch of a new electrolyte drink mix that focuses on improving hydration in August 2020. The move is expected to increase the company's market presence in the United States and will most likely be sold through online and offline distribution channels.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Industry [Global – Broken down into regions]

[Global – Broken down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentation Covered: Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market

By Type

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

Isotonic

Natural

Artificial

Drinks

Powder

Tablets/Capsules

By Application

Sports

Medical Centres

By Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Specialty stores

Independent Retailers

Specialist retailers

Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electrolyte hydration drinks market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The global electrolyte hydration drinks market is expected to be led by North America. The growing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages and the high demand for functional drinks have fueled the global growth of the electrolyte mix market. Rising health consciousness and a high demand for drinks that help to strengthen the immune system have increased demand for electrolyte mixes. These beverages also promote an active and healthy lifestyle. In Europe, the introduction of innovative isotonic drinks has gained a lot of attention in recent years. This has also boosted the market for electrolyte hydration drinks in the region.

Key Market Drivers

Growing consumer awareness of consuming electrolyte hydration drinks

Recognizing the growing demand for fitness products, several well-known companies have entered the electrolyte mix market in recent years. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness of the benefits of consuming electrolyte hydration drinks has significantly increased global demand for electrolyte drinks . Other factors expected to fuel the growth of the global electrolyte hydration drinks market during the forecast period include an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers worldwide, engaging marketing strategies, and a greater emphasis on introducing electrolyte mixes with innovative packaging.

Innovative marketing strategies for the target consumers

Customers' changing lifestyles, increased demand for electrolyte hydration drinks from youth, the growing importance of new and ethnic flavours, and innovative advancements in marketing and promotional activities all contribute to the growth of the global electrolyte hydration drinks market. The penetration of e-commerce, low prices, easy access, the introduction of natural and health-beneficial ingredient in electrolyte hydration drinks, growing investment in fitness supplements and clubs, and a variety of flavours available in electrolyte hydration drinks drive global market growth for this product.

Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electrolyte Hydration Drinks market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market Regulations Market Overview Global Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market, By Type Global Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market, By Application Global Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel Global Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market, By Region Global Electrolyte Hydration Drinks Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

