Global Truck Racks Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Racks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$746.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Truck Racks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$250.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Cross Tread Industries Inc.
Hauler Racks, Inc.
Kargo Master, Inc.
Magnum Manufacturing, Inc.
ProTech Industries
Rackit Truck Racks
Texas Truck Racks
The Thule Group
Topper Manufacturing Company, Inc.
U.S. Rack Inc.
Vanguard Manufacturing, Inc.
Yakima Products Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Truck Racks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Truck Racks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Truck Racks Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product Segment -
Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket and OEM
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and
Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Truck Racks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 136: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Brazil Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 142: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 143: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 144: Brazil Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 145: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 146: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 147: Mexico Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 148: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 149: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 150: Mexico Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Truck Racks Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Truck Racks estimated at US$796. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Racks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW