Global Train Batteries Market to Reach $211.8 Million by 2027

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nickel Cadmium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$96.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lead Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Train Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Lithium Ion Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Lithium Ion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Enersys
Exide Industries Ltd.
First National Battery
GS Yuasa Corporation
HBL Power Systems Ltd
Hitachi
Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG
Northstar
Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH
Saft Batteries
SEC Battery
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Train Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nickel Cadmium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Nickel Cadmium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully
Battery Operated Trains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Battery Operated
Trains by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Trains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Trains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Locomotives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Locomotives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Auxiliary Battery (HVAC,
Doors & Infotainment) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Starter Battery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Starter Battery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Train Batteries Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by Battery
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel Cadmium,
Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated Trains,
Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by Advance
Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Battery
Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel
Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and
Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by Battery
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nickel Cadmium,
Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated Trains,
Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by Advance
Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Battery
Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train
Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors &
Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary
Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid
and Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC,
Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter
Battery for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Train Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid
and Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC,
Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter
Battery for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Battery Type - Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid
and Lithium Ion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nickel Cadmium, Lead Acid and Lithium Ion for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Advance Train - Fully Battery Operated
Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid Locomotives - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Advance Train - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Battery Operated Trains, Autonomous Trains and Hybrid
Locomotives for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Train Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Battery (HVAC,
Doors & Infotainment) and Starter Battery - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Train Batteries
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors & Infotainment) and Starter
Battery for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Train Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033155/?utm_source=GNW