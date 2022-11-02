Global Test Benches Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Test Benches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033105/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Motorized, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manual segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $297.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Test Benches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$297.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$333.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
AMETEK Sensors Test & Calibration
ATEQ
Blum-Novotest
dSPACE GmbH
ETH-messtechnik gmbh
Haven Automation Ltd.
IAG Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.H.
IMADA Incorporated
KERN & SOHN GmbH
Mark-10
MCD Elektronik GmbH
Mecmesin
Nidec Industrial Solutions
Robert Bosch GmbH
Think PC Progetti
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033105/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Test Benches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Test Benches by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motorized by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Motorized by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Motorized by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Generation &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation &
Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Semiconductor & Electronics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Manufacturing & Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Valve by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Valve by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Valve by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Motors by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Motors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Test Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Test Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Test Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Test Benches Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and Manual
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Test Benches by Application -
Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other
Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Material -
Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Test Benches by
Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other
Applications, Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor &
Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and
Other Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Test Benches by Application -
Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other
Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Test Benches by Application -
Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other
Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Test Benches by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Test Benches by
Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other
Applications, Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor &
Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and
Other Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Test Benches by
Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other
Applications, Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor &
Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and
Other Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Test Benches by
Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other
Applications, Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor &
Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and
Other Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and
Manual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Test Benches by
Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other
Applications, Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor &
Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Test Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and
Other Test Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Test Benches by Test
Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Valve,
Motors, Furniture and Other Test Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Test Benches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Type - Motorized and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Test Benches by Test Type -
Motorized and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by Test Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motorized and Manual
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Application - Oil & Gas, Power Generation &
Utilities, Other Applications, Automotive & Transportation,
Semiconductor & Electronics and Industrial Manufacturing &
Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Test Benches by Application -
Oil & Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Test Benches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Power Generation & Utilities, Other Applications,
Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics and
Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test
Benches by Test Material - Valve, Motors, Furniture and Other
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033105/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Test Benches Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Test Benches estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Test Benches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033105/?utm_source=GNW