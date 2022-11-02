English Finnish

BOREO PLC Stock exchange release, 2 November 2022 at 21:30 EET



Record and payment dates of Boreo’s second dividend installment of EUR 0.21 per share

The Board of Directors of Boreo Plc has at its meeting on November 2, 2022 decided, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2022, on the record date and the payment date for the second installment of the dividend of EUR 0.21. The first dividend installment of EUR 0.21 per share was paid on April 29, 2022.

The second installment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 9, 2022. The dividend payment date is November 17, 2022.

Vantaa, 2 November 2022

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

For more information:

CEO Kari Nerg

+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen

+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

Net sales of the Group’s continued operations in 2021 was 122 m€ and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. Boreo’s headquarter is located in Vantaa.



