Nicola Wealth Real Estate & CanTex Capital partner in the repositioning of an in-fill industrial asset in Dallas

Dallas, TX, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE), in partnership with CanTex Capital (CanTex), has acquired 3216 – 3308 Royalty Row and the adjacent land parcels fronting John Carpenter Freeway in Dallas, Texas. The off-market transaction was brokered by David Guinn of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate LLC.

The acquisition includes four existing industrial buildings totalling 119,350 square feet on 9.12 acres situated in the coveted Brookhollow submarket. The partnership has plans to reposition the existing buildings to best-in-class light-industrial product with the addition of glazing and new office space fronting John Carpenter Freeway, modernizing the existing fascia, and providing refurbished interiors for tenant improvements. In addition to undergoing an intensive capital program, the project will also feature 4.61 acres for car and trailer parking. The partnership has branded the project, Century Park.

“Century Park is a strategic addition to our growing DFW Portfolio,” highlights Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “We’re excited to execute this repositioning program with our valued partner CanTex, adding best-in-class industrial real estate within one of Dallas’ top-performing industrial nodes to NWRE’s US income fund.”

Romy Cheema, CEO and Principal of CanTex states, “Century Park is transformational for the area and for the future of the Brookhollow in-fill submarket. Users of Century Park will find value in the premier location, abundant parking, and incredible freeway frontage and visibility from TX-183 and TX-114. It will be a landmark gateway to Irving and Brookhollow.”

NWRE is concentrated on growing in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Seattle with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and executing build-to-own development and value-add strategies.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com.



About Nicola Wealth Real Estate

Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with $12.7 billion (CAD) of assets under management (AUM). NWRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset-manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include industrial, multi-family rental apartment, office, self-storage, retail and seniors housing. The current NWRE portfolio now exceeds $8.0 billion gross asset value.

About CanTex Capital

CanTex Capital (CanTex) is a premier Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) based commercial real estate (CRE) investment firm specializing in acquisitions, construction, management, and redevelopment of infill industrial properties throughout Texas. The team’s experience spans a wide range of geographical markets, asset classes, and market cycles, solidifying CanTex’ presence in the DFW CRE markets and ensuring its continued growth. Since its inception in 2018, CanTex has acquired over 5 million square feet of Class B infill industrial product.

Attachment