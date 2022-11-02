ATTO Technology and AC&NC JetStor Provide High-Performance Storage Solution for Newly Launched Production Studio

AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, and AC&NC, a leader in on-premise data storage, joined forces to provide an advanced, high-performance storage solution to 5600 °K productions, an international leading provider of film and video services.



The solution, featuring ATTO Celerity™ 16Gb/s Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters and a JetStor 816FX Fibre Channel Storage Area Network platform with 16 12TB SAS drives, represents a model of performance and function for new and existing studios looking to achieve a balance between high workloads, increasing image resolutions, scene and production complexity, manageability and ROI.

5600 °K productions required uncompromising speed and reliability in their new storage architecture, able to produce current projects as well as all those going forward. The joint ATTO/AC&NC JetStor system reliably stores up to five terabytes of multi-camera footage every day.

“Our [new] system has met our every expectation,” said Justin Antippa, producer and director at 5600 °K productions. “Even with eight editors and two animators working with huge files simultaneously, the solution provides the speed and reliability to meet our every deadline. Our clients are happy, which makes us happy.”

“Fibre Channel continues to show its strength in high-performance, high-reliability applications just like they needed at 5600 °K’s new facility,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Built around JetStor’s advanced, hybrid storage technology, any studio would be ready to tackle the next generation of media production with this solution.”

The JetStor 816FX high-performance 16-bay FC SAN storage system features Intel’s latest D1500 dual-core processor, cutting-edge 12Gb SAS 3.0 technology, and the latest SANOS 4.0 (SAN Storage Management Operating System v4.0) by QSAN. It’s populated with ATTO Celerity FC HBAs that deliver up to 3200MB/s throughput per port in full-duplex mode.

The 5600 °K productions use case and solution details are available in this solution brief: https://www.atto.com/pdfs/SolutionBrief-ATTOandJetStorCelerityFC.pdf

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and Media & Entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

ABOUT AC&NC JetStor

AC&NC™ meets the evolving needs for data storage, protection, and management. We leverage leading technologies to offer high-value solutions for NAS, SANs, clouds, and hyper-converged infrastructures (HCIs). Since 1994, our customers have spanned virtually every industry, and range from Fortune 500 enterprises to small- and medium-sized firms. We support environments from data centers and clouds to branch offices and remote sites. Our expertise and sourcing in storage products, including all-flash and hybrid storage, allow us to provide the best pricing on the market. More information at https://acnc.com.

Contact: Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

rroot@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353