HiberCell to Present Preclinical Data from Novel GCN2 Activator and PERK Inhibitor Programs at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address therapeutic resistance, cancer relapse and metastasis, today announced two clinical abstract poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting taking place November 8-12, 2022 in Boston, MA.



Poster Presentations:

Abstract Title: Novel GCN2 modulator HC-7366 decreases pulmonary metastases and reduces myeloid-derived suppressor cells

Poster/Abstract Number: 1327

Presenting Author(s): Jeremy Drees, PhD

Poster Reception Date/Time: 11/10/2022 – 7:30 - 9:00pm

Poster Hall at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

415 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210

Abstract Title: PERK inhibitor HC-5404 demonstrates immune-activation and anti-tumor efficacy in combination with anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor antibody

Poster/Abstract Number: 884

Presenting Author(s): _Anissa Chan, PhD

Poster Reception Date/Time: 11/11/2022 – 7:00 - 8:30pm

Poster Hall at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

415 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210

Full text of the abstracts will be available on the SITC website at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 7, 2022.

The posters will present the immunomodulatory mechanisms of HC-7366, a differentiated selective, orally bioavailable activator of GCN2 (general controlled nonderepressible 2), and HC-5404, a differentiated highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of key stress response protein kinase PERK (protein kinase RNA-like endoplasmic reticulum kinase). GCN2 is one of the central kinases in the integrated stress response (ISR) that responds to amino acid deprivation and is a key metabolic stress sensor in cells. PERK is part of the unfolded protein response (UPR) that is activated in cancer cells by accumulation of misfolded proteins in the ER and enables their adaptive survival mechanism. HiberCell is currently conducting Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors for each of our therapeutic candidates HC-7366 (NCT05121948) and HC-5404 (NCT04834778).

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutic agents targeting adaptive stress pathways and immune modulation to enable patients to live longer, cancer-free lives. HiberCell’s pipeline of therapeutic candidates seeks to address the mechanisms of treatment resistance, cancer relapse and metastasis, which account for an estimated 90% of all cancer-related deaths. HiberCell utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to integrate multi-omic and phenotypic profiles of tumors to generate insights that connect this information to clinical outcomes.

Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212.362.1200

christina@sternir.com