TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2022, which ended on October 3, 2022 and includes a full quarter’s contribution from the acquisition of Telephonics, which closed at the end of the second quarter of 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $671.1 million

GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $80.0 million; free cash flow of $53.7 million

Net leverage (net debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA) of 1.8x.



Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $671.1 million, compared to $556.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $49.8 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $32.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $36.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $102.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $68.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

“In the third quarter, TTM delivered solid growth in revenues in-line with the guided range and up significantly year on year as we saw growth across all of our end markets. Our non-GAAP earnings were also up significantly and were well above the high end of the guided range. On a year on year basis, we also saw meaningful improvement in operating margins. Of particular note, we saw strong cash flow in the last quarter and for the last year as we generated $162.1 million in free cash flow over the last twelve months, and reduced our net leverage to 1.8x, below our 2x target,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “We also saw record bookings of $319.4 million in the Aerospace and Defense end market excluding Telephonics, and $387.8 million including Telephonics. Post acquisition, approximately 40% of our revenues are now from the Aerospace and Defense end market, which positions the company well for any softening that may occur in our commercial markets,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be in the range of $630 million to $670 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.36 to $0.42 per diluted share.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

