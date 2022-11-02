Avid Bioservices to Participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices, will deliver a corporate presentation at the conference, which will take place November 7-10, 2022, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Conference Date: November 7-10, 2022

Presentation Time/Date: 12:50 - 1:20 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Location: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 29 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com