LPL Financial Wins MMI/Barron’s Wealth Manager Platform of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced the firm’s Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) advisory platform won the Money Management Institute/Barron’s 2022 Industry Award for Wealth Management Platform of the Year. The award honors wealth management firms whose investment advisory platform exemplifies innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and financial advisors.



Model Wealth Portfolios is LPL’s unified managed account program offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and separately managed accounts (SMAs). During the past year and a half, LPL added some evolutionary new features that earned this formal recognition. During this same timeframe, the number of accounts using Model Wealth Portfolios grew exponentially. New features include the addition of scalable SMAs and fixed income SMAs for increased investment flexibility. A user interface revamp improves ease of use and supports multiple investments strategies per account. A sophisticated new risk scoring feature assists advisors in assessing portfolios.

Advisor feedback informs MWP advancements

“At LPL, we focus on taking care of our advisors so they can take care of their clients,” said LPL’s Executive Vice President of Wealth Management Solutions, Robert Pettman. “Many of the enhancements to LPL’s Model Wealth Portfolios are based on direct feedback from advisors. We are improving the advisor experience by making it easier to tailor solutions for each investor based on their unique needs. We’re thrilled to be formally recognized by the MMI/Barron’s awards team for our collective efforts to make our Model Wealth Portfolios offering the recognized platform of the year.”

Winners were announced during the Industry Celebration Dinner at the 2022 MMI Annual Conference.

