Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:



Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Management will present at 10:00 a.m. CT and host in-person meetings.

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Management will present at 2:00 p.m. ET and host in-person meetings.

Craig-Hallum 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 17. Management will host in-person investor meetings, there is no formal presentation.



A live webcast of the Stephens and RBC presentations will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com . The webcasts will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.



About Magnite

