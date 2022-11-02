Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) (the "Company") reported a net loss of $124,000, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $139,000, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $2.6 million and $2.4 million were recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $18.8 million and $9.4 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
In August 2022, a voluntary contribution of $5.7 million was made to fund the Company’s defined benefit pension plan to further annuitize certain of the plan’s obligations.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and its operating results will be available on its Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its website www.mauiland.com.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Leasing
|$
|2,330
|$
|2,184
|Resort amenities and other
|221
|253
|Total operating revenues
|2,551
|2,437
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|117
|67
|Leasing
|869
|784
|Resort amenities and other
|330
|304
|General and administrative
|661
|612
|Share-based compensation
|302
|365
|Depreciation
|280
|300
|Total operating costs and expenses
|2,559
|2,432
|OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|(8
|)
|5
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(114
|)
|(116
|)
|Interest expense
|(2
|)
|(28
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(124
|)
|$
|(139
|)
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|156
|221
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|32
|$
|82
|NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|11,600
|$
|2,700
|Leasing
|6,559
|5,947
|Resort amenities and other
|628
|799
|Total operating revenues
|18,787
|9,446
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|913
|618
|Leasing
|2,608
|2,495
|Resort amenities and other
|1,170
|994
|General and administrative
|2,177
|1,904
|Share-based compensation
|958
|1,084
|Depreciation
|830
|902
|Total operating costs and expenses
|8,656
|7,997
|OPERATING INCOME
|10,131
|1,449
|Other income
|-
|13
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(343
|)
|(348
|)
|Interest expense
|(5
|)
|(94
|)
|INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|9,783
|1,020
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|(214
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|9,783
|$
|806
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|468
|663
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|10,251
|$
|1,469
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.05
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Net Income
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.04
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(in thousands except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|11,074
|$
|5,596
|Restricted cash
|241
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,127
|1,103
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|657
|333
|Assets held for sale
|3,019
|3,144
|Total current assets
|16,118
|10,176
|PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET
|16,157
|16,998
|OTHER ASSETS
|Deferred development costs
|9,566
|9,564
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,189
|1,181
|Total other assets
|10,755
|10,745
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|43,030
|$
|37,919
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|629
|$
|580
|Payroll and employee benefits
|813
|949
|Accrued retirement benefits, current portion
|142
|142
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|518
|217
|Other current liabilities
|476
|509
|Total current liabilities
|2,578
|2,397
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion
|2,015
|7,937
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|1,533
|1,633
|Deposits
|2,185
|2,309
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|53
|53
|Total long-term liabilities
|5,786
|11,932
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|8,364
|14,329
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock--$.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock--$.0001 par value and no par value at September 30, 2022
|and December 31, 2021, respectively; 43,000,000 shares authorized;
|19,459,558 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding
|at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|83,203
|82,378
|Additional paid-in-capital
|9,184
|9,184
|Accumulated deficit
|(42,541
|)
|(52,324
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,180
|)
|(15,648
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|34,666
|23,590
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|43,030
|$
|37,919
Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
wkodama@kapalua.com