Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Lahaina, Hawaii, UNITED STATES

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) (the "Company") reported a net loss of $124,000, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $139,000, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $2.6 million and $2.4 million were recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $18.8 million and $9.4 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

In August 2022, a voluntary contribution of $5.7 million was made to fund the Company’s defined benefit pension plan to further annuitize certain of the plan’s obligations.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021 
 (in thousands except
 per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES       
Leasing$2,330  $2,184 
Resort amenities and other 221   253 
Total operating revenues 2,551   2,437 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES       
Real estate 117   67 
Leasing 869   784 
Resort amenities and other 330   304 
General and administrative 661   612 
Share-based compensation 302   365 
Depreciation 280   300 
Total operating costs and expenses 2,559   2,432 
        
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (8)  5 
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (114)  (116)
Interest expense (2)  (28)
NET LOSS$(124) $(139)
Other comprehensive income - pension, net 156   221 
        
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$32  $82 
        
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED$(0.01) $(0.01) 
        

 



MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022   2021 
 (in thousands except
 per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES       
Real estate$11,600  $2,700 
Leasing 6,559   5,947 
Resort amenities and other 628   799 
Total operating revenues 18,787   9,446 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES       
Real estate 913   618 
Leasing 2,608   2,495 
Resort amenities and other 1,170   994 
General and administrative 2,177   1,904 
Share-based compensation 958   1,084 
Depreciation 830   902 
Total operating costs and expenses 8,656   7,997 
        
OPERATING INCOME 10,131   1,449 
Other income -   13 
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (343)  (348)
Interest expense (5)  (94)
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 9,783   1,020 
Loss from discontinued operations, net -   (214)
NET INCOME$9,783  $806 
Other comprehensive income - pension, net 468   663 
        
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$10,251  $1,469 
        
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED       
Income from Continuing Operations$0.50  $0.05 
Loss from Discontinued Operations$-  $(0.01)
Net Income$0.50  $0.04 

 



MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 September 30, December 31,
  2022   2021 
 (unaudited) (audited)
 (in thousands except share data)
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS   
Cash$11,074  $5,596 
Restricted cash 241   - 
Accounts receivable, net 1,127   1,103 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 657   333 
Assets held for sale 3,019   3,144 
Total current assets 16,118   10,176 
    
PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET 16,157   16,998 
    
OTHER ASSETS   
Deferred development costs 9,566   9,564 
Other noncurrent assets 1,189   1,181 
Total other assets 10,755   10,745 
TOTAL ASSETS$43,030  $37,919 
    
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
LIABILITIES   
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable$629  $580 
Payroll and employee benefits 813   949 
Accrued retirement benefits, current portion 142   142 
Deferred revenue, current portion 518   217 
Other current liabilities 476   509 
Total current liabilities 2,578   2,397 
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 2,015   7,937 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,533   1,633 
Deposits 2,185   2,309 
Other noncurrent liabilities 53   53 
Total long-term liabilities 5,786   11,932 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,364   14,329 
    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Preferred stock--$.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares   
    issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock--$.0001 par value and no par value at September 30, 2022  
   and December 31, 2021, respectively; 43,000,000 shares authorized;   
   19,459,558 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding   
at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 83,203   82,378 
Additional paid-in-capital 9,184   9,184 
Accumulated deficit (42,541)  (52,324)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,180)  (15,648)
Total stockholders' equity 34,666   23,590 
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$43,030  $37,919 
    


