NANOBIOTIX Appoints Renowned Global Experts to Comprehensive Scientific Advisory Board for Potential First-in-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3

“Bringing a disruptive, potentially first-in-class therapeutic to patients around the world requires a deep, multidisciplinary understanding of the complex clinical research landscape along with the requirements of cutting-edge patient care in the real world,” said Leonard Farber, MD, Chief Clinical and Medical Affairs Officer at Nanobiotix and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. “As such, our scientific advisory board brings diverse, world class expertise across the fundamental disciplines responsible for decision-making in oncology. We are both grateful and honored that experts of this caliber have chosen to join us in our journey to make a difference for patients, and we are confident that their support will help ensure that NBTXR3 is well-positioned to serve patients in clinical trials as well as in real world practice.”

Members of the Nanobiotix Scientific Advisory Board:

Sylvie Bonvalot, MD, PhD, HDR; Surgical Oncologist

Head of Sarcoma Surgery at Institut Curie, Paris, France

Jared Marc Weiss, MD; Medical Oncologist

Professor, Medicine-Oncology at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States of America (USA)

Robert L. Ferris, MD, PhD, FACS; Surgical Oncologist

Director at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Hillman Professor of Oncology, Associate Vice Chancellor for Cancer Research and Professor of Otolaryngology, of Immunology and of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Nancy Y. Lee, MD, FASTRO; Radiation Oncologist

Vice Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology; Service Chief, Head & Neck Radiation Oncology; Service Chief, Proton Therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA

Silvia Chiara Formenti, MD, FASTRO; Radiation Oncologist

Chairman of Radiation Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA

Quynh-Thu Xuan Le, MD; Radiation Oncologist

Chair of the Stanford Radiation Oncology Department and Katharine Dexter McCormick & Stanley Memorial Professorship at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA

Christophe Le Tourneau, MD, PhD; Medical Oncologist

Head of the Department of Drug Development (D3i) at the Institut Curie and Professor of Medicine at Paris-Saclay University, Paris, France

Hisham Mehanna, PhD, BMedSc, MBChB, FRCS; Surgical Oncologist

Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor, Chair of Head and Neck Surgery, and Director of the Institute of Head and Neck Studies and Education at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom

Thierry De Baère, MD; Interventional Radiologist

Head of the Interventional Radiology Unit at Gustave Roussy Cancer Centre and University Paris-Saclay in Paris, France, and Head of Interventional Radiology at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Villejuif, France

Chiaojung Jillian Tsai, MD, PhD; Radiation Oncologist

Incoming Site Lead, Palliative Radiation Oncology Program, Radiation Medicine, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada

Stéphane Champiat, MD, MS, PhD; Medical Oncologist

Head of the Inpatient Unit at the Drug Development Department of Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus, Paris, France

Jean Bourhis, MD, PhD; Radiation Oncologist

Professor, Chief of Radiation Oncology at the Lausanne University Hospital, Lausanne, Switzerland

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

