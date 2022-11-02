Telesis Bio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on November 8

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio (Nasdaq: DNAY), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.



The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Telesis Bio’s website at www.codexdna.com. The conference call can be accessed by registering at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI49e33f1c6b4f43358b820bbfd7b78ed6. Please log in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available shortly after the live event and archived on the Investors section of the Telesis Bio website for at least 30 days.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible reading and writing of biology for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit telesisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Telesis Bio’s (formerly Codex DNA) beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Telesis Bio’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in Telesis Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Telesis Bio subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Telesis Bio undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

