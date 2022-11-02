Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results; Acquires Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for third quarter of 2022.

Operating Results

(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)

Quarter ended

September 30, Percent

Change Percent

Change Year-to-date ended

September 30, Percent

Change Percent

Change 2022 2021 vs. Q3

2021 vs. Q3

2019⁽²⁾ 2022 2021 vs.

2021 vs.

2019⁽²⁾ Revenues $ 1,189 $ 844 40.9 % (5.8 )% $ 3,644 $ 1,892 92.6 % (11.9 )% All Owned Hotel revenues ⁽¹⁾ 1,187 798 48.7 % 4.9 % 3,609 1,884 91.6 % (3.1 )% All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR ⁽¹⁾ 306.11 206.75 48.1 % 3.8 % 313.58 164.64 90.5 % (4.1 )% All Owned Hotel RevPAR ⁽¹⁾ 192.06 135.28 42.0 % 1.4 % 193.38 106.56 81.5 % (4.4 )% Net income (loss) $ 116 $ (120 ) N/M $ 494 $ (334 ) N/M EBITDAre⁽¹⁾ 328 179 83.2 % 1,140 295 286.4 % Adjusted EBITDAre⁽¹⁾ 328 177 85.3 % 1,134 290 291.0 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.16 (0.17 ) N/M 0.68 (0.47 ) N/M NAREIT FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾ 0.38 0.20 90.0 % 1.35 0.33 309.1 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾ 0.38 0.20 90.0 % 1.35 0.33 309.1 %

* Additional detail on the Company’s results, including data for 22 domestic markets, is available in the Third Quarter 2022 Supplemental Financial Information on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “During the third quarter, we continued to see strong positive operating trends. RevPAR was $192 for the quarter, representing a 1.4% increase over the third quarter of 2019, the second consecutive quarter of improvement in comparison to 2019. Our results this quarter were driven by continued rate strength, with an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period in 2019, despite typical seasonality and shifting business and market mix.”

Risoleo continued, “In November, we completed another acquisition, buying the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole for $315 million. We are pleased to further diversify our portfolio with one of only a handful of ski-in/ski-out luxury resorts in the United States. The hotel is situated in close proximity to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in a year-round market with shrinking shoulder seasons, severely restricted supply and a history of strong RevPAR growth. This acquisition further demonstrates Host’s ability to utilize our strong balance sheet to improve the quality and EBITDA growth profile of our portfolio. As a result, we believe that Host is well-positioned for future growth.”

Highlights:

All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR was $306.11 and All Owned Hotel RevPAR was $192.06 in the third quarter, a 3.8% and 1.4% increase, respectively, over third quarter of 2019. Average room rates were 15.8% above third quarter 2019, driven by continued strong leisure demand, while also benefiting from growth in urban markets, driven by increased group and business travel.

Generated GAAP net income of $116 million in the third quarter and GAAP operating profit margin for the quarter was 12.4%, an improvement of 150 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Achieved All Owned Hotel EBITDA of $341 million and Adjusted EBITDAre of $328 million, both of which exceeded 2019 third quarter results.

The strong improvement in rate and more normalized staffing levels led to All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin of 28.7% for the third quarter, exceeding the third quarter 2019 margin by 250 basis points. GAAP operating profit margin and All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin benefited from receipt of business interruption insurance proceeds of $10 million related to the Orlando World Center Marriott, which, net of management fees, increased margins by 60 basis points.

During the third quarter, sold the Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove for $16 million, including $2 million of furniture fixtures & equipment ("FF&E") funds retained by the Company. The hotel was expected to have capital expenditures needs of approximately $15 million within the next five years.

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired the 125-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole for $315 million. The luxury ski resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming also features an additional 44 private residences, the owners of which may participate in a rental program through the resort. The resort, located steps from the gondola at the base of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, offers nearly 9,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, three upscale food and beverage outlets plus a pool café, two retail outlets and a 16-treatment room alpine spa.

Balance Sheet

The Company maintains a robust balance sheet, with the following balances at September 30, 2022:

Total assets of $12.2 billion.

Debt balance of $4.2 billion, with an average maturity of 4.8 years, an average interest rate of 4.1%, and no significant maturities until 2024.

Total available liquidity of approximately $2.6 billion, including FF&E escrow reserves of $187 million and $1.5 billion available under the revolver portion of the credit facility. Following the cash acquisition of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole that was completed subsequent to quarter end, the Company's total available liquidity was approximately $2.2 billion.

Dividend

The Company paid a third quarter cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022. All future dividends are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors. During the third quarter, the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company’s share repurchase program to $1 billion. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter under the program.

Operating Results

All Owned Hotel RevPAR surpassed third quarter 2019 RevPAR, as strong leisure demand for resorts and hotels located in the Company’s Sunbelt markets and Hawaii continued. Results also benefited from group revenues surpassing third quarter 2019, as group demand improved quarter over quarter and rates exceeded 2019.

Food and beverage revenues for the Company's current portfolio exceeded 2019 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, improving approximately 3.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Banquet and Catering revenues improved 6% compared to 2019 driven by higher contributions from group business, and outlet revenues also exceeded 2019.

Hiring pace improved in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, leading to staffing more aligned with operators' desired levels.

While the majority of the Company’s properties in Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian in September, the most significant damage sustained during the storm occurred at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. Due to evacuation mandates and/or loss of commercial power, five of the Company’s properties in Florida were temporarily closed, three of which reopened within days. Due to proximity of the event to quarter end, operating results for the third quarter 2022 were not materially impacted, however the impact will carry into the fourth quarter as well as into 2023, as The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa remain closed. The Company is still evaluating the complete property and business interruption impacts of the storm. Despite a brief loss of commercial power and damage to the property’s grounds, pools and amenities, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point has remained open to first responders and the hotel is expected to reopen to guests in mid-November, as a phased reopening, with the waterpark reopening during the second quarter of 2023. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the year and into 2023, with a phased reopening strategy being evaluated.

Hotel Business Mix Update

The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 61%, 35%, and 4%, respectively, of its 2019 room sales.

While leisure demand continued to contribute to improvements in the third quarter compared to 2019, group demand also moved closer to 2019 levels, while maintaining a strong increase in rate compared to the third quarter of 2019. The following are the sequential results for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2019 performance, for the Company's current portfolio:

Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Transient Group Contract Transient Group Contract Room nights (in thousands) 1,557 991 151 1,581 1,116 138 Percentage change in room nights

vs. same period in 2019 (18.4 )% (2.6 )% 21.2 % (10.3 )% (8.4 )% 12.4 % Rooms Revenues (in millions) $ 487 $ 229 $ 28 $ 529 $ 289 $ 26 Percentage change in revenues vs.

same period in 2019 1.7 % 3.3 % 9.4 % 9.7 % (2.9 )% 2.1 %

Capital Expenditures

The following presents the Company’s capital expenditures spend for the third quarter and the forecast for full year 2022 (in millions):

Year-to-date ended

September 30, 2022 2022 Full Year Forecast Actual Low-end of range High-end of range ROI - Marriott Transformational Capital Program $ 70 $ 90 $ 115 ROI - All other ROI projects 170 230 240 Total ROI project spend 240 320 355 Renewals and Replacements 117 180 220 Total Capital Expenditures $ 357 $ 500 $ 575

The Company invested heavily in capital expenditures in the early phases of recovery in order to minimize future disruption and believes these renovations will position these hotels to capture additional revenue during the lodging recovery. In 2022, the Company expects to complete renovations to 4,000 guestrooms, approximately 33,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 81,000 square feet of public space. The Company received $1 million of operating profit guarantees in the third quarter and $8 million year-to-date and expects to receive approximately $10 million in total operating profit guarantees in 2022 under the Marriott Transformational Capital Program. Fifteen of the 16 properties in the program are expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2022, with Washington Marriott at Metro Center expected to complete in the first half of 2023.

2022 Outlook

The Company estimates, based on information currently available, that Hurricane Ian will negatively impact its full year revenues by approximately $42 million, of which $36 million is in the fourth quarter, All Owned Hotel RevPAR by 70 basis points, but have a 250 basis points impact in the fourth quarter, and net income and Adjusted EBITDAre by $20 million, of which $17 million is in the fourth quarter. Full Year 2022 Guidance for operating profit margin under GAAP and All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin have also been reduced by 30 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively, due to the estimated impact of Hurricane Ian. As a result, the Company anticipates its full year 2022 operating results, as compared to 2021 and 2019, will be in the following range:

Full Year 2022 Guidance(1) Low-end

of range High-end

of range Change vs. 2021 Change vs. 2019 All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR $ 313 $ 316 70.0% to 71.7% (4.0)% to (3.0)% All Owned Hotel RevPAR 193 195 63.7% to 65.4% (3.75)% to (2.75)% Total revenues under GAAP 4,855 4,903 68.0% to 69.7% (11.2)% to (10.3)% Operating profit margin under GAAP 15.3 % 15.8 % 2,400 bps to 2,450 bps 70 bps to 120 bps All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin 31.6 % 31.9 % 820 bps to 850 bps 190 bps to 220 bps

___________

(1) All Owned Hotel guidance does not include the results of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, acquired on November 1, 2022.

Based upon the above parameters, the Company estimates its full year 2022 guidance as follows:

Full Year 2022 Guidance Low-end of range High-end of range Net income (in millions) $ 617 $ 645 Adjusted EBITDAre (in millions) 1,470 1,500 Diluted earnings per common share 0.85 0.89 NAREIT FFO per diluted share 1.75 1.79 Adjusted FFO per diluted share 1.75 1.79

See the 2022 Full Year Forecast Schedule and the Notes to Financial Information for items that may affect forecast results.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements which include, but may not be limited to, our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the recovery of travel and the lodging industry, the impact of Hurricane Ian and 2022 estimates with respect to our business are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including limiting travel or the size of gatherings; general economic uncertainty in U.S. markets where we own hotels and a worsening of economic conditions or low levels of economic growth in these markets; other changes (apart from the COVID-19 pandemic) in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters and weather that will affect occupancy rates at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; the impact of geopolitical developments outside the U.S. on lodging demand; volatility in global financial and credit markets; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks and limitations in our operating flexibility associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with our relationships with property managers and joint venture partners; our ability to maintain our properties in a first-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the effects of hotel renovations on our hotel occupancy and financial results; our ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; risks associated with our ability to complete acquisitions and develop new properties and the risks that acquisitions and new developments may not perform in accordance with our expectations; our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for us to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to make special dividends; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of November 2, 2022 and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., herein referred to as "we," "Host Inc.," or the "Company," is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. We conduct our operations as an umbrella partnership REIT through an operating partnership, Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. ("Host LP"), of which we are the sole general partner.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 9,481 $ 9,994 Right-of-use assets 558 551 Assets held for sale — 270 Due from managers 118 113 Advances to and investments in affiliates 138 42 Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund 187 144 Notes receivable 413 — Other 389 431 Cash and cash equivalents 883 807 Total assets $ 12,167 $ 12,352 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Debt⁽¹⁾ Senior notes $ 3,113 $ 3,109 Credit facility, including the term loans of $998 and $997, respectively 993 1,673 Mortgage and other debt 108 109 Total debt 4,214 4,891 Lease liabilities 570 564 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 162 85 Due to managers 74 42 Other 165 198 Total liabilities 5,185 5,780 Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. 165 126 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 1,050 million shares authorized,

714.9 million shares and 714.1 million shares issued and

outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,738 7,702 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77 ) (76 ) Deficit (856 ) (1,192 ) Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders 6,812 6,441 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated

partnerships 5 5 Total equity 6,817 6,446 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity $ 12,167 $ 12,352

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rooms $ 746 $ 557 $ 2,251 $ 1,237 Food and beverage 330 191 1,032 405 Other 113 96 361 250 Total revenues 1,189 844 3,644 1,892 Expenses Rooms 190 150 539 324 Food and beverage 230 146 675 313 Other departmental and support expenses 300 252 873 621 Management fees 48 27 150 59 Other property-level expenses 90 82 252 239 Depreciation and amortization 164 263 498 597 Corporate and other expenses⁽¹⁾ 29 24 77 73 Gain on insurance and business interruption

settlements (10 ) (5 ) (17 ) (5 ) Total operating costs and expenses 1,041 939 3,047 2,221 Operating profit (loss) 148 (95 ) 597 (329 ) Interest income 10 1 17 2 Interest expense (40 ) (43 ) (113 ) (128 ) Other gains 5 2 19 4 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (1 ) 2 3 36 Income (loss) before income taxes 122 (133 ) 523 (415 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (6 ) 13 (29 ) 81 Net income (loss) 116 (120 ) 494 (334 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (2 ) 1 (8 ) 3 Net income (loss) attributable to Host Inc. $ 114 $ (119 ) $ 486 $ (331 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.16 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.47 )

___________

(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:





Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General and administrative costs $ 20 $ 20 $ 58 $ 60 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 9 4 19 13 Total $ 29 $ 24 $ 77 $ 73

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 116 $ (120 ) $ 494 $ (334 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (2 ) 1 (8 ) 3 Net income (loss) attributable to Host Inc. $ 114 $ (119 ) $ 486 $ (331 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 714.9 713.9 714.7 709.0 Assuming distribution of common shares granted under the comprehensive stock plans, less shares assumed purchased at market 2.7 — 2.7 — Diluted weighted average shares outstanding⁽¹⁾ 717.6 713.9 717.4 709.0 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.16 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.47 )

___________

(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by minority partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels(1)(2)

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2021

As of September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 565.30 73.6 % $ 416.12 $ 643.06 $ 514.34 82.8 % $ 425.86 $ 635.28 (2.3 )% 1.2 % Miami 2 1,033 457.43 50.2 229.66 427.55 424.80 53.9 229.17 390.19 0.2 9.6 Jacksonville 1 446 487.53 67.0 326.67 707.75 465.60 68.7 319.90 683.35 2.1 3.6 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 330.56 53.9 178.01 340.62 314.16 45.2 141.93 286.62 25.4 18.8 Orlando 2 2,448 327.78 61.4 201.23 427.58 332.90 37.4 124.35 228.19 61.8 87.4 Phoenix 4 1,822 251.77 58.1 146.25 372.05 245.88 57.7 141.92 321.83 3.0 15.6 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 303.74 86.4 262.42 372.72 263.40 72.4 190.80 263.83 37.5 41.3 New York 2 2,486 309.77 84.3 260.99 351.90 238.23 45.3 107.97 138.91 141.7 153.3 San Diego 3 3,288 292.38 85.4 249.83 440.67 247.61 72.1 178.55 281.14 39.9 56.7 Austin 2 767 233.32 68.3 159.46 289.77 210.96 58.1 122.67 207.76 30.0 39.5 Philadelphia 2 810 221.65 85.9 190.48 286.56 191.85 79.1 151.74 223.07 25.5 28.5 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 237.56 65.7 156.01 223.72 185.06 37.1 68.65 96.94 127.3 130.8 Chicago 3 1,562 263.27 79.3 208.86 286.41 200.33 63.2 126.61 159.82 65.0 79.2 Seattle 2 1,315 264.88 81.9 216.97 274.62 202.49 53.5 108.25 130.03 100.4 111.2 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 244.45 71.3 174.35 249.76 165.10 50.0 82.54 105.04 111.2 137.8 Boston 2 1,495 263.46 63.8 167.99 223.00 202.75 60.3 122.31 149.10 37.3 49.6 Northern Virginia 2 916 214.33 67.2 144.06 219.78 187.15 58.9 110.22 162.40 30.7 35.3 Atlanta 2 810 183.46 72.8 133.57 199.97 163.07 64.8 105.67 146.59 26.4 36.4 San Antonio 2 1,512 190.72 64.5 122.96 194.39 181.30 55.8 101.18 149.13 21.5 30.3 New Orleans 1 1,333 163.33 63.6 103.87 158.20 136.76 54.3 74.30 91.66 39.8 72.6 Denver 3 1,340 197.50 76.5 151.18 214.65 169.25 65.4 110.75 141.64 36.5 51.5 Houston 5 1,942 176.72 62.1 109.74 149.01 149.60 66.6 99.67 133.88 10.1 11.3 Other 9 2,936 261.04 63.6 166.04 240.26 250.39 55.3 138.36 193.81 20.0 24.0 Domestic 72 40,585 278.18 69.9 194.55 311.41 244.92 56.6 138.57 211.96 40.4 46.9 International 5 1,499 200.98 62.0 124.66 162.44 90.99 51.4 46.77 66.43 166.5 144.5 All Locations 77 42,084 275.73 69.7 192.06 306.11 239.89 56.4 135.28 206.75 42.0 48.1

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2019

As of September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 565.30 73.6 % $ 416.12 $ 643.06 $ 385.51 91.5 % $ 352.78 $ 554.15 18.0 % 16.0 % Miami 2 1,033 457.43 50.2 229.66 427.55 259.69 76.2 197.80 341.68 16.1 25.1 Jacksonville 1 446 487.53 67.0 326.67 707.75 363.69 69.0 251.05 516.90 30.1 36.9 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 330.56 53.9 178.01 340.62 242.93 61.6 149.63 302.07 19.0 12.8 Orlando 2 2,448 327.78 61.4 201.23 427.58 250.13 61.0 152.55 315.38 31.9 35.6 Phoenix 4 1,822 251.77 58.1 146.25 372.05 197.07 57.9 114.19 287.59 28.1 29.4 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 303.74 86.4 262.42 372.72 271.42 86.6 235.06 344.41 11.6 8.2 New York 2 2,486 309.77 84.3 260.99 351.90 291.70 92.3 269.15 381.03 (3.0 ) (7.6 ) San Diego 3 3,288 292.38 85.4 249.83 440.67 256.92 83.5 214.41 372.78 16.5 18.2 Austin 2 767 233.32 68.3 159.46 289.77 213.65 84.4 180.39 304.72 (11.6 ) (4.9 ) Philadelphia 2 810 221.65 85.9 190.48 286.56 207.13 88.2 182.60 295.52 4.3 (3.0 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 237.56 65.7 156.01 223.72 211.15 84.4 178.19 254.63 (12.4 ) (12.1 ) Chicago 3 1,562 263.27 79.3 208.86 286.41 232.68 87.4 203.30 288.11 2.7 (0.6 ) Seattle 2 1,315 264.88 81.9 216.97 274.62 260.45 90.2 234.96 291.64 (7.7 ) (5.8 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 244.45 71.3 174.35 249.76 270.46 84.9 229.73 308.58 (24.1 ) (19.1 ) Boston 2 1,495 263.46 63.8 167.99 223.00 246.21 89.9 221.40 302.19 (24.1 ) (26.2 ) Northern Virginia 2 916 214.33 67.2 144.06 219.78 213.63 76.6 163.58 237.84 (11.9 ) (7.6 ) Atlanta 2 810 183.46 72.8 133.57 199.97 165.72 83.6 138.47 222.85 (3.5 ) (10.3 ) San Antonio 2 1,512 190.72 64.5 122.96 194.39 165.01 66.6 109.84 155.81 11.9 24.8 New Orleans 1 1,333 163.33 63.6 103.87 158.20 156.82 77.0 120.78 175.05 (14.0 ) (9.6 ) Denver 3 1,340 197.50 76.5 151.18 214.65 184.28 84.5 155.64 218.16 (2.9 ) (1.6 ) Houston 5 1,942 176.72 62.1 109.74 149.01 170.32 67.0 114.07 159.84 (3.8 ) (6.8 ) Other 9 2,936 261.04 63.6 166.04 240.26 198.34 79.1 156.91 241.19 5.8 (0.4 ) Domestic 72 40,585 278.18 69.9 194.55 311.41 240.95 79.7 191.95 299.74 1.4 3.9 International 5 1,499 200.98 62.0 124.66 162.44 159.14 75.9 120.86 166.88 3.1 (2.7 ) All Locations 77 42,084 275.73 69.7 192.06 306.11 238.14 79.5 189.39 294.96 1.4 3.8

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2021

As of September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 559.15 76.0 % $ 424.91 $ 657.89 $ 470.97 67.4 % $ 317.20 $ 480.87 34.0 % 36.8 % Miami 2 1,033 618.23 62.8 388.09 647.24 555.80 56.4 313.58 499.04 23.8 29.7 Jacksonville 1 446 533.33 69.5 370.85 799.91 506.77 57.8 293.02 587.76 26.6 36.1 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 442.56 65.9 291.82 570.66 416.57 54.8 228.24 426.68 27.9 33.7 Orlando 2 2,448 395.30 64.4 254.71 498.62 398.72 27.3 108.98 196.25 133.7 154.1 Phoenix 4 1,822 366.88 69.1 253.45 551.73 301.23 56.5 170.12 346.53 49.0 59.2 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 290.28 79.6 231.14 331.60 234.10 50.5 118.33 162.84 95.3 103.6 New York 2 2,486 305.98 68.8 210.55 297.35 200.01 34.6 69.19 85.45 204.3 248.0 San Diego 3 3,288 275.85 76.1 209.91 376.43 218.39 45.3 98.85 155.68 112.4 141.8 Austin 2 767 261.29 70.3 183.71 319.55 190.23 51.9 98.76 159.17 86.0 100.8 Philadelphia 2 810 212.19 79.8 169.40 258.46 169.58 58.7 99.52 147.38 70.2 75.4 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 258.02 60.5 156.14 222.68 161.96 42.2 68.41 81.26 128.2 174.0 Chicago 3 1,562 238.34 64.8 154.44 212.39 176.19 37.4 65.84 81.71 134.6 159.9 Seattle 2 1,315 234.51 64.1 150.37 194.36 188.47 27.8 52.43 63.79 186.8 204.7 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 230.51 63.1 145.43 208.62 155.78 31.4 48.92 63.32 197.3 229.5 Boston 2 1,495 246.01 57.4 141.27 186.74 173.03 37.5 64.82 80.96 117.9 130.6 Northern Virginia 2 916 215.60 65.3 140.83 212.13 177.75 45.4 80.62 118.44 74.7 79.1 Atlanta 2 810 181.26 72.2 130.94 204.64 152.57 54.5 83.14 112.32 57.5 82.2 San Antonio 2 1,512 194.11 67.3 130.73 201.94 160.63 40.8 65.54 95.17 99.5 112.2 New Orleans 1 1,333 196.59 65.3 128.42 187.76 128.95 37.6 48.51 65.71 164.7 185.7 Denver 3 1,340 183.44 63.9 117.14 169.54 149.35 42.1 62.95 80.24 86.1 111.3 Houston 5 1,942 180.33 63.4 114.29 158.00 140.32 59.7 83.73 113.03 36.5 39.8 Other 9 2,936 264.87 61.2 162.17 233.33 243.29 45.3 110.15 156.34 47.2 49.2 Domestic 72 40,585 296.19 66.6 197.36 320.69 249.37 44.0 109.63 169.48 80.0 89.2 International 5 1,499 159.59 53.6 85.55 120.75 85.10 28.0 23.85 34.15 258.8 253.6 All Locations 77 42,084 292.25 66.2 193.38 313.58 245.57 43.4 106.56 164.64 81.5 90.5

All Owned Hotel Results by Location Compared to 2019

As of September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 2,007 $ 559.15 76.0 % $ 424.91 $ 657.89 $ 401.92 90.9 % $ 365.45 $ 577.41 16.3 % 13.9 % Miami 2 1,033 618.23 62.8 388.09 647.24 356.95 80.6 287.82 463.01 34.8 39.8 Jacksonville 1 446 533.33 69.5 370.85 799.91 383.37 77.2 296.02 652.91 25.3 22.5 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,850 442.56 65.9 291.82 570.66 340.73 72.8 247.94 507.99 17.7 12.3 Orlando 2 2,448 395.30 64.4 254.71 498.62 285.49 70.7 201.76 412.06 26.2 21.0 Phoenix 4 1,822 366.88 69.1 253.45 551.73 292.22 71.7 209.42 472.19 21.0 16.8 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 1,067 290.28 79.6 231.14 331.60 262.50 84.7 222.39 335.37 3.9 (1.1 ) New York 2 2,486 305.98 68.8 210.55 297.35 290.81 82.3 239.46 368.99 (12.1 ) (19.4 ) San Diego 3 3,288 275.85 76.1 209.91 376.43 255.81 81.2 207.62 372.41 1.1 1.1 Austin 2 767 261.29 70.3 183.71 319.55 246.64 86.6 213.69 361.89 (14.0 ) (11.7 ) Philadelphia 2 810 212.19 79.8 169.40 258.46 216.10 85.4 184.46 301.70 (8.2 ) (14.3 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 258.02 60.5 156.14 222.68 246.65 83.1 204.99 293.15 (23.8 ) (24.0 ) Chicago 3 1,562 238.34 64.8 154.44 212.39 218.02 77.8 169.55 243.43 (8.9 ) (12.8 ) Seattle 2 1,315 234.51 64.1 150.37 194.36 231.59 84.3 195.17 256.01 (23.0 ) (24.1 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 4,162 230.51 63.1 145.43 208.62 284.01 82.2 233.51 323.40 (37.7 ) (35.5 ) Boston 2 1,495 246.01 57.4 141.27 186.74 242.40 83.8 203.01 289.54 (30.4 ) (35.5 ) Northern Virginia 2 916 215.60 65.3 140.83 212.13 220.18 76.5 168.33 265.16 (16.3 ) (20.0 ) Atlanta 2 810 181.26 72.2 130.94 204.64 187.48 84.0 157.49 258.05 (16.9 ) (20.7 ) San Antonio 2 1,512 194.11 67.3 130.73 201.94 183.18 73.0 133.69 195.06 (2.2 ) 3.5 New Orleans 1 1,333 196.59 65.3 128.42 187.76 188.24 79.9 150.35 219.33 (14.6 ) (14.4 ) Denver 3 1,340 183.44 63.9 117.14 169.54 175.15 76.3 133.61 195.92 (12.3 ) (13.5 ) Houston 5 1,942 180.33 63.4 114.29 158.00 178.46 72.4 129.22 184.58 (11.6 ) (14.4 ) Other 9 2,936 264.87 61.2 162.17 233.33 193.56 76.5 148.07 222.10 9.5 5.1 Domestic 72 40,585 296.19 66.6 197.36 320.69 258.57 79.6 205.77 333.27 (4.1 ) (3.8 ) International 5 1,499 159.59 53.6 85.55 120.75 154.30 71.1 109.74 159.00 (22.0 ) (24.1 ) All Locations 77 42,084 292.25 66.2 193.38 313.58 255.20 79.3 202.32 327.00 (4.4 ) (4.1 )

___________

(1) To facilitate a quarter-to-quarter comparison of our operations, we typically present certain operating statistics and operating results for the periods included in this presentation on a comparable hotel basis. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on operations there is little comparability between periods. For this reason, we temporarily are suspending our comparable hotel presentation and instead present hotel operating results for all consolidated hotels and, to facilitate comparisons between periods, we are presenting in these tables statistics which include the following adjustments: (1) operating results are presented for all consolidated properties owned as of September 30, 2022 but do not include the results of operations for properties sold or held-for-sale as of the reporting date; and (2) operating results for acquisitions as of September 30, 2022 are reflected for full calendar years, to include results for periods prior to our ownership. For these hotels, since the year-over-year comparison includes periods prior to our ownership, the changes will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. See the Notes to Financial Information – All Owned Hotel Operating Statistics and Results for further information on these statistics. See the tables that follow for the Company’s actual operating statistics without these adjustments. The AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021 and The Laura Hotel in Houston re-opened under new management in November 2021. Therefore, no adjustments were made for results of these hotels for periods prior to their openings. CBD of a location refers to the central business district.

(2) Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels

Results by Location Compared to 2021 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of September 30, 2022 2021 Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 565.30 73.6 % $ 416.12 $ 643.06 $ 514.34 82.8 % $ 425.86 $ 635.28 (2.3 )% 1.2 % Miami 2 3 457.43 50.2 229.66 427.55 364.54 55.2 201.40 333.79 14.0 28.1 Jacksonville 1 1 487.53 67.0 326.67 707.75 465.60 68.7 319.90 683.35 2.1 3.6 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 330.56 53.9 178.01 340.62 314.16 45.2 141.93 286.62 25.4 18.8 Orlando 2 2 327.78 61.4 201.23 427.58 332.90 37.4 124.35 228.19 61.8 87.4 Phoenix 4 4 251.77 58.1 146.25 372.05 245.88 57.7 141.92 321.83 3.0 15.6 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 5 303.74 86.4 262.42 372.72 218.60 71.1 155.40 216.04 68.9 72.5 New York 2 3 309.77 84.3 260.99 351.90 217.90 46.2 100.72 130.88 159.1 168.9 San Diego 3 3 292.38 85.4 249.83 440.67 247.61 72.1 178.55 281.14 39.9 56.7 Austin 2 1 233.32 68.3 159.46 289.77 181.59 57.2 103.84 162.10 53.6 78.8 Philadelphia 2 2 221.65 85.9 190.48 286.56 191.85 79.1 151.74 223.07 25.5 28.5 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 237.56 65.7 156.01 223.72 185.06 37.1 68.65 96.94 127.3 130.8 Chicago 3 4 253.75 77.8 197.54 269.26 191.01 62.4 119.27 149.38 65.6 80.3 Seattle 2 2 264.88 81.9 216.97 274.62 202.49 53.5 108.25 130.03 100.4 111.2 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 7 244.45 71.3 174.35 249.76 163.42 50.0 81.72 104.30 113.4 139.5 Boston 2 3 263.46 63.8 167.99 223.00 204.56 48.1 98.46 117.58 70.6 89.7 Northern Virginia 2 3 214.33 67.2 144.06 219.78 169.41 60.6 102.70 156.44 40.3 40.5 Atlanta 2 4 183.46 72.8 133.57 199.97 178.31 56.6 100.94 142.30 32.3 40.5 San Antonio 2 2 190.72 64.5 122.96 194.39 181.30 55.8 101.18 149.13 21.5 30.3 New Orleans 1 1 163.33 63.6 103.87 158.20 136.76 54.3 74.30 91.66 39.8 72.6 Denver 3 3 197.50 76.5 151.18 214.65 169.25 65.4 110.75 141.64 36.5 51.5 Houston 5 4 176.72 62.1 109.74 149.01 149.60 66.6 99.67 133.88 10.1 11.3 Other 9 8 261.04 63.6 166.04 240.26 203.77 53.2 108.38 150.97 53.2 59.1 Domestic 72 79 277.68 69.9 194.13 310.58 233.85 55.7 130.18 196.75 49.1 57.9 International 5 5 200.98 62.0 124.66 162.44 90.99 51.4 46.77 66.43 166.5 144.5 All Locations 77 84 275.25 69.6 191.66 305.33 229.68 55.5 127.54 192.63 50.3 58.5

Results by Location Compared to 2019 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of September 30, 2022 2019 Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 565.30 73.6 % $ 416.12 $ 643.06 $ 385.51 91.5 % $ 352.78 $ 543.42 18.0 % 18.3 % Miami 2 3 457.43 50.2 229.66 427.55 235.65 73.9 174.18 294.09 31.8 45.4 Jacksonville 1 1 487.53 67.0 326.67 707.75 363.69 69.0 251.05 516.90 30.1 36.9 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 330.56 53.9 178.01 340.62 242.93 61.6 149.63 302.07 19.0 12.8 Orlando 2 1 327.78 61.4 201.23 427.58 155.29 59.2 91.97 231.78 118.8 84.5 Phoenix 4 3 251.77 58.1 146.25 372.05 187.65 58.4 109.56 266.45 33.5 39.6 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 6 303.74 86.4 262.42 372.72 226.14 85.8 194.13 288.91 35.2 29.0 New York 2 3 309.77 84.3 260.99 351.90 271.11 92.0 249.40 341.59 4.6 3.0 San Diego 3 4 292.38 85.4 249.83 440.67 235.94 84.9 200.22 347.13 24.8 26.9 Austin 2 — 233.32 68.3 159.46 289.77 — — — — — — Philadelphia 2 2 221.65 85.9 190.48 286.56 207.13 88.2 182.60 295.52 4.3 (3.0 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 237.56 65.7 156.01 223.72 211.15 84.4 178.19 254.63 (12.4 ) (12.1 ) Chicago 3 4 253.75 77.8 197.54 269.26 217.96 85.2 185.76 259.62 6.3 3.7 Seattle 2 2 264.88 81.9 216.97 274.62 260.45 90.2 234.96 291.64 (7.7 ) (5.8 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 7 244.45 71.3 174.35 249.76 266.18 84.2 224.20 301.99 (22.2 ) (17.3 ) Boston 2 4 263.46 63.8 167.99 223.00 243.62 91.4 222.58 293.17 (24.5 ) (23.9 ) Northern Virginia 2 3 214.33 67.2 144.06 219.78 199.70 72.7 145.09 217.46 (0.7 ) 1.1 Atlanta 2 4 183.46 72.8 133.57 199.97 168.45 85.0 143.25 215.95 (6.8 ) (7.4 ) San Antonio 2 2 190.72 64.5 122.96 194.39 165.01 66.6 109.84 155.81 11.9 24.8 New Orleans 1 1 163.33 63.6 103.87 158.20 156.82 77.0 120.78 175.05 (14.0 ) (9.6 ) Denver 3 3 197.50 76.5 151.18 214.65 184.28 84.5 155.64 218.16 (2.9 ) (1.6 ) Houston 5 4 176.72 62.1 109.74 149.01 170.32 67.0 114.07 159.84 (3.8 ) (6.8 ) Other 9 6 261.04 63.6 166.04 240.26 172.44 80.7 139.19 195.48 19.3 22.9 Domestic 72 77 277.68 69.9 194.13 310.58 229.97 80.9 186.05 283.16 4.3 9.7 International 5 5 200.98 62.0 124.66 162.44 159.14 75.9 120.86 166.88 3.1 (2.7 ) All Locations 77 82 275.25 69.6 191.66 305.33 227.93 80.8 184.06 279.60 4.1 9.2

Results by Location Compared to 2021 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of September 30, 2022 2021 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2021 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 559.15 76.0 % $ 424.91 $ 657.89 $ 470.97 67.4 % $ 317.20 $ 476.28 34.0 % 38.1 % Miami 2 3 573.01 64.5 369.80 609.25 472.94 57.4 271.38 424.17 36.3 43.6 Jacksonville 1 1 533.33 69.5 370.85 799.91 506.77 57.8 293.02 587.76 26.6 36.1 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 442.56 65.9 291.82 570.66 416.57 54.8 228.24 426.68 27.9 33.7 Orlando 2 2 395.30 64.4 254.71 498.62 313.90 26.5 83.14 157.35 206.4 216.9 Phoenix 4 4 366.88 69.1 253.45 551.73 301.23 56.5 170.12 346.53 49.0 59.2 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 5 290.28 79.6 231.14 331.60 190.62 53.1 101.25 138.42 128.3 139.6 New York 2 3 288.08 63.5 182.96 256.78 189.90 31.7 60.17 75.05 204.1 242.2 San Diego 3 3 275.85 76.1 209.91 376.43 218.39 45.3 98.85 155.68 112.4 141.8 Austin 2 1 261.29 70.3 183.71 319.55 181.39 58.7 106.44 156.20 72.6 104.6 Philadelphia 2 2 212.19 79.8 169.40 258.46 169.58 58.7 99.52 147.38 70.2 75.4 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 258.02 60.5 156.14 222.68 161.96 42.2 68.41 81.26 128.2 174.0 Chicago 3 4 227.82 63.1 143.86 196.43 168.03 37.4 62.92 77.59 128.6 153.2 Seattle 2 2 234.51 64.1 150.37 194.36 188.47 27.8 52.43 63.79 186.8 204.7 San Francisco/ San Jose 6 7 230.51 63.1 145.43 208.62 153.68 31.5 48.40 62.82 200.4 232.1 Boston 2 3 240.93 55.5 133.65 175.93 180.00 25.7 46.18 56.54 189.4 211.2 Northern Virginia 2 3 215.60 65.3 140.83 212.13 161.62 44.3 71.60 107.52 96.7 97.3 Atlanta 2 4 181.26 72.2 130.94 204.64 170.45 48.0 81.83 111.31 60.0 83.8 San Antonio 2 2 194.11 67.3 130.73 201.94 160.63 40.8 65.54 95.17 99.5 112.2 New Orleans 1 1 196.59 65.3 128.42 187.76 128.95 37.6 48.51 65.71 164.7 185.7 Denver 3 3 183.44 63.9 117.14 169.54 149.35 42.1 62.95 80.24 86.1 111.3 Houston 5 4 180.33 63.4 114.29 158.00 140.32 59.7 83.73 113.03 36.5 39.8 Other 9 8 264.87 61.2 162.17 233.33 170.49 40.8 69.58 94.34 133.1 147.3 Domestic 72 79 293.77 66.1 194.23 314.75 233.25 42.4 98.82 150.74 96.5 108.8 International 5 5 159.59 53.6 85.55 120.75 85.10 28.0 23.85 34.15 258.8 253.6 All Locations 77 84 289.98 65.7 190.46 308.03 230.09 41.9 96.43 147.02 97.5 109.5

Results by Location Compared to 2019 - actual, based on ownership period(1)

As of September 30, 2022 2019 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Properties Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Maui/Oahu 4 4 $ 559.15 76.0 % $ 424.91 $ 657.89 $ 401.92 90.9 % $ 365.45 $ 563.64 16.3 % 16.7 % Miami 2 3 573.01 64.5 369.80 609.25 293.90 79.8 234.60 367.10 57.6 66.0 Jacksonville 1 1 533.33 69.5 370.85 799.91 383.37 77.2 296.02 652.91 25.3 22.5 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 442.56 65.9 291.82 570.66 340.73 72.8 247.94 507.99 17.7 12.3 Orlando 2 1 395.30 64.4 254.71 498.62 182.58 69.5 126.97 303.48 100.6 64.3 Phoenix 4 3 366.88 69.1 253.45 551.73 270.22 73.4 198.47 419.43 27.7 31.5 Los Angeles/ Orange County 3 6 290.28 79.6 231.14 331.60 214.91 84.4 181.37 273.04 27.4 21.5 New York 2 3 288.08 63.5 182.96 256.78 268.13 82.9 222.31 328.43 (17.7 ) (21.8 ) San Diego 3 4 275.85 76.1 209.91 376.43 236.69 81.5 192.90 345.20 8.8 9.0 Austin 2 — 261.29 70.3 183.71 319.55 — — — — — — Philadelphia 2 2 212.19 79.8 169.40 258.46 216.10 85.4 184.46 301.70 (8.2 ) (14.3 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 5 258.02 60.5 156.14 222.68 246.65 83.1 204.99 293.15 (23.8 ) (24.0 ) Chicago 3 4 227.82 63.1 143.86 196.43 198.58 76.6 152.16 210.78 (5.5 ) (6.8 ) Seattle 2 2 234.51 64.1 150.37 194.36 231.59 84.3 195.17 256.01 (23.0 ) (24.1 ) San Francisco/ San Jose 6 7 230.51 63.1 145.43 208.62 279.15 81.5 227.38 315.49 (36.0 ) (33.9 ) Boston 2 4 240.93 55.5 133.65 175.93 237.01 82.6 195.81 268.56 (31.7 ) (34.5 ) Northern Virginia 2 3 215.60 65.3 140.83 212.13 197.94 74.8 148.13 226.05 (4.9 ) (6.2 ) Atlanta 2 4 181.26 72.2 130.94 204.64 193.39 79.8 154.29 235.46 (15.1 ) (13.1 ) San Antonio 2 2 194.11 67.3 130.73 201.94 183.18 73.0 133.69 195.06 (2.2 ) 3.5 New Orleans 1 1 196.59 65.3 128.42 187.76 188.24 79.9 150.35 219.33 (14.6 ) (14.4 ) Denver 3 3 183.44 63.9 117.14 169.54 175.15 76.3 133.61 195.92 (12.3 ) (13.5 ) Houston 5 4 180.33 63.4 114.29 158.00 178.46 72.4 129.22 184.58 (11.6 ) (14.4 ) Other 9 6 264.87 61.2 162.17 233.33 173.68 76.9 133.48 197.30 21.5 18.3 Domestic 72 77 293.77 66.1 194.23 314.75 240.89 79.7 191.94 303.24 1.2 3.8 International 5 5 159.59 53.6 85.55 120.75 154.30 71.1 109.74 159.00 (22.0 ) (24.1 ) All Locations 77 82 289.98 65.7 190.46 308.03 238.59 79.4 189.51 298.97 0.5 3.0

(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of All Owned Hotel Results (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)

Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 2021 2019 2022 2021 2019 Number of hotels 77 76 75 77 76 75 Number of rooms 42,084 41,861 41,696 42,084 41,861 41,696 Change in All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR 48.1 % — — 90.5 % — — Change in All Owned Hotel RevPAR 42.0 % — — 81.5 % — — Operating profit (loss) margin⁽²⁾ 12.4 % (11.3 )% 10.9 % 16.4 % (17.4 )% 15.3 % All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin⁽²⁾ 28.7 % 24.9 % 26.2 % 32.7 % 21.1 % 30.2 % Food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾ 30.3 % 23.6 % 23.8 % 34.6 % 22.7 % 31.7 % All Owned Hotel food and beverage

profit margin⁽²⁾ 30.3 % 24.3 % 25.2 % 35.1 % 23.2 % 33.2 % Net income (loss) $ 116 $ (120 ) $ 372 $ 494 $ (334 ) $ 851 Depreciation and amortization 164 263 165 498 597 501 Interest expense 40 43 46 113 128 132 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6 (13 ) 4 29 (81 ) 22 Gain on sale of property and

corporate level

income/expense 15 19 (263 ) 32 31 (296 ) Severance expense (reversal) at

hotel properties — (2 ) — 2 (5 ) — All Owned Hotel adjustments⁽¹⁾ — 8 (28 ) 11 62 (87 ) All Owned Hotel EBITDA⁽¹⁾ $ 341 $ 198 $ 296 $ 1,179 $ 398 $ 1,123

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and the limitations on their use. All Owned Hotel adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of our hotels sold or held-for-sale as of September 30, 2022, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of September 30, 2022. All Owned Hotel results also include the results of our leased office buildings and other non-hotel revenue and expense items. The AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021 and The Laura Hotel in Houston re-opened under new management in November 2021. Therefore, no adjustments were made for results of these hotels for periods prior to their openings.

(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. All Owned Hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:

Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results GAAP

Results Severance at

hotel properties All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results Revenues Room $ 746 $ (2 ) $ — $ 744 $ 557 $ — $ (36 ) $ — $ 521 Food and

beverage 330 — — 330 191 — (7 ) — 184 Other 113 — — 113 96 — (3 ) — 93 Total revenues 1,189 (2 ) — 1,187 844 — (46 ) — 798 Expenses Room 190 (1 ) — 189 150 1 (16 ) — 135 Food and

beverage 230 — — 230 146 1 (8 ) — 139 Other 438 (1 ) — 437 361 — (30 ) — 331 Depreciation

and

amortization 164 — (164 ) — 263 — — (263 ) — Corporate and

other

expenses 29 — (29 ) — 24 — — (24 ) — Gain on

insurance and

business

interruption

settlements (10 ) — — (10 ) (5 ) — — — (5 ) Total expenses 1,041 (2 ) (193 ) 846 939 2 (54 ) (287 ) 600 Operating Profit

- All Owned

Hotel EBITDA $ 148 $ — $ 193 $ 341 $ (95 ) $ (2 ) $ 8 $ 287 $ 198

Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results GAAP

Results All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results Revenues Room $ 746 $ (2 ) $ — $ 744 $ 830 $ (104 ) $ — $ 726 Food and

beverage 330 — — 330 341 (23 ) — 318 Other 113 — — 113 91 (3 ) — 88 Total revenues 1,189 (2 ) — 1,187 1,262 (130 ) — 1,132 Expenses Room 190 (1 ) — 189 221 (34 ) — 187 Food and

beverage 230 — — 230 260 (22 ) — 238 Other 438 (1 ) — 437 457 (46 ) — 411 Depreciation

and

amortization 164 — (164 ) — 165 — (165 ) — Corporate and

other

expenses 29 — (29 ) — 26 — (26 ) — Gain on insurance

and business

interruption

settlements (10 ) — — (10 ) (4 ) — 4 — Total expenses 1,041 (2 ) (193 ) 846 1,125 (102 ) (187 ) 836 Operating Profit

- All Owned

Hotel EBITDA $ 148 $ — $ 193 $ 341 $ 137 $ (28 ) $ 187 $ 296

Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2021 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Severance at

hotel properties All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results GAAP

Results Severance at

hotel properties All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results Revenues Room $ 2,251 $ — $ (28 ) $ — $ 2,223 $ 1,237 $ — $ (20 ) $ — $ 1,217 Food and

beverage 1,032 — (5 ) — 1,027 405 — 7 — 412 Other 361 — (2 ) — 359 250 — 5 — 255 Total revenues 3,644 — (35 ) — 3,609 1,892 — (8 ) — 1,884 Expenses Room 539 — (16 ) — 523 324 1 (24 ) — 301 Food and

beverage 675 — (8 ) — 667 313 1 2 — 316 Other 1,275 (2 ) (22 ) — 1,251 919 3 (48 ) — 874 Depreciation

and

amortization 498 — — (498 ) — 597 — — (597 ) — Corporate and

other

expenses 77 — — (77 ) — 73 — — (73 ) — Gain on

insurance and

business

interruption

settlements (17 ) — — 6 (11 ) (5 ) — — — (5 ) Total expenses 3,047 (2 ) (46 ) (569 ) 2,430 2,221 5 (70 ) (670 ) 1,486 Operating Profit

- All Owned

Hotel EBITDA $ 597 $ 2 $ 11 $ 569 $ 1,179 $ (329 ) $ (5 ) $ 62 $ 670 $ 398

Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 Year-to-date ended September 30, 2019 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Severance at

hotel properties All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results GAAP

Results All Owned

Hotel adjustments Depreciation

and corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Results Revenues Room $ 2,251 $ — $ (28 ) $ — $ 2,223 $ 2,618 $ (316 ) $ — $ 2,302 Food and

beverage 1,032 — (5 ) — 1,027 1,223 (80 ) — 1,143 Other 361 — (2 ) — 359 294 (15 ) — 279 Total revenues 3,644 — (35 ) — 3,609 4,135 (411 ) — 3,724 Expenses Room 539 — (16 ) — 523 664 (105 ) — 559 Food and

beverage 675 — (8 ) — 667 835 (72 ) — 763 Other 1,275 (2 ) (22 ) — 1,251 1,426 (147 ) — 1,279 Depreciation

and

amortization 498 — — (498 ) — 501 — (501 ) — Corporate and

other

expenses 77 — — (77 ) — 80 — (80 ) — Gain on insurance

and business

interruption

settlements (17 ) — — 6 (11 ) (4 ) — 4 — Total expenses 3,047 (2 ) (46 ) (569 ) 2,430 3,502 (324 ) (577 ) 2,601 Operating Profit

- All Owned

Hotel EBITDA $ 597 $ 2 $ 11 $ 569 $ 1,179 $ 633 $ (87 ) $ 577 $ 1,123

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

(unaudited, in millions)

Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 116 $ (120 ) $ 494 $ (334 ) Interest expense 40 43 113 128 Depreciation and amortization 164 171 498 505 Income taxes 6 (13 ) 29 (81 ) EBITDA 326 81 1,134 218 Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾ (5 ) — (18 ) — Non-cash impairment expense — 92 — 92 Equity investment adjustments: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates 1 (2 ) (3 ) (36 ) Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments⁽³⁾ 6 8 27 21 EBITDAre 328 179 1,140 295 Adjustments to EBITDAre: Gain on property insurance settlement — — (6 ) — Severance expense (reversal) at hotel

properties — (2 ) — (5 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 328 $ 177 $ 1,134 $ 290

___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Reflects the sale of four hotels in 2022.

(3) Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments and pro rata FFO of equity investments for the year-to-date ended September 30, 2021 include a realized gain of approximately $3 million related to equity securities held by one of our unconsolidated partnerships, Fifth Wall Ventures, L.P. Unrealized gains of our unconsolidated investments are not recognized in our EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NAREIT FFO or Adjusted FFO until they have been realized by the unconsolidated partnership.





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share to

NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended September 30, Year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 116 $ (120 ) $ 494 $ (334 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (2 ) 1 (8 ) 3 Net income (loss) attributable to Host Inc. 114 (119 ) 486 (331 ) Adjustments: Gain on dispositions⁽²⁾ (5 ) — (18 ) — Gain on property insurance settlement — — (6 ) — Depreciation and amortization 164 171 497 504 Non-cash impairment expense — 92 — 92 Equity investment adjustments: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates 1 (2 ) (3 ) (36 ) Pro rata FFO of equity investments⁽³⁾ 4 6 21 16 Consolidated partnership adjustments: FFO adjustment for non-controlling

partnerships (1 ) — (1 ) (1 ) FFO adjustments for non-controlling interests

of Host L.P. (2 ) (3 ) (6 ) (6 ) NAREIT FFO 275 145 970 238 Adjustments to NAREIT FFO: Severance expense (reversal) at hotel

properties — (2 ) — (5 ) Adjusted FFO $ 275 $ 143 $ 970 $ 233 For calculation on a per share basis:⁽⁴⁾ Diluted weighted average shares

outstanding - EPS 717.6 713.9 717.4 709.0 Assuming issuance of common shares granted

under the comprehensive stock plans — 1.6 — 1.6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

- NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO 717.6 715.5 717.4 710.6 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.16 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.47 ) NAREIT FFO per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 1.35 $ 0.33 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 1.35 $ 0.33

___________

(1-3) Refer to corresponding footnote on the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

(4) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share are adjusted for the effects of dilutive securities. Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred OP units held by non-controlling partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP units. No effect is shown for securities if they are anti-dilutive.





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to

NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2022 Forecasts (1)

(unaudited, in millions)

Full Year 2022 Low-end of range High-end of range Net income $ 617 $ 645 Interest expense 158 158 Depreciation and amortization 663 663 Income taxes 30 32 EBITDA 1,468 1,498 Gain on dispositions (18 ) (18 ) Equity investment adjustments: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (8 ) (8 ) Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments 34 34 EBITDAre 1,476 1,506 Adjustments to EBITDAre: Gain on property insurance settlement (6 ) (6 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 1,470 $ 1,500

Full Year 2022 Low-end of range High-end of range Net income $ 617 $ 645 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10 ) (10 ) Net income attributable to Host Inc. 607 635 Adjustments: Gain on dispositions (18 ) (18 ) Gain on property insurance settlement (6 ) (6 ) Depreciation and amortization 662 662 Equity investment adjustments: Equity in earnings of affiliates (8 ) (8 ) Pro rata FFO of equity investments 27 27 Consolidated partnership adjustments: FFO adjustment for non-controlling partnerships (1 ) (1 ) FFO adjustment for non-controlling interests of Host LP (9 ) (9 ) NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO $ 1,254 $ 1,282 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO 717.4 717.4 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.89 NAREIT and Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.75 $ 1.79

___________

(1) The Forecasts are based on the below assumptions:

All Owned Hotel RevPAR will increase 63.7% to 65.4% compared to 2021 for the low and high end of the forecast range.

All Owned Hotel EBITDA margins will increase 820 to 850 basis points compared to 2021 for the low and high ends of the forecasted All Owned Hotel RevPAR range, respectively.

We expect to spend approximately $500 million to $575 million on capital expenditures.

There will be no additional hotel acquisitions or dispositions in 2022.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples will remain closed due to Hurricane Ian for the fourth quarter and Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa will remain closed for part of the fourth quarter.

For a discussion of items that may affect forecast results, see the Notes to Financial Information.





HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of All Owned Hotel Results for Full Year 2022 Forecasts (1)

(unaudited, in millions)