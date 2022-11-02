Centric Consulting Client Awarded Funding from Amazon Web Services

Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced Amazon Web Services (AWS) awarded them $400,000 in funding to help a client migrate more than 100 on-premise applications to AWS Cloud.

Centric’s client, a private business-jet charter company, had continually struggled with application performance. By migrating their applications to the AWS Cloud, they expected to reduce the size of their physical data center and operational expenses while improving efficiency and autoscaling capabilities.

“Our client wanted a partner they could trust to help them migrate a large number of applications to the cloud quickly, using a repeatable process,” said Joseph Ours, Centric’s Modern Software Delivery Lead. “Our prior work with the client and cloud migration experience made Centric an obvious choice.”

As an AWS Advanced Partner with proven proficiency in AWS migration projects, Centric was able to help its client get started on the project by securing funding through the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). AWS MAP is a cloud migration program that speeds up a customer’s journey to the cloud by providing investment and tools to automate and accelerate execution while leveraging expertise from partners.

This funding is exclusive to AWS Migration Competency Partners like Centric. Centric’s clients receive rebates, cash funding to subsidize professional services and promotional credits they can use to offset costs during migration projects.

“We are proud to be able to secure funding to offset significant portions of the costs associated with the application modernization and migration into AWS for our client,” said Ours.

About Centric Consulting

