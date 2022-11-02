VAALCO Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy’s Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA-based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada. Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information