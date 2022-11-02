Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Jeffries London Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15 at 4:25PM GMT

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, November 17 at 9:00AM CT

Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

