Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $691 million, compared to $692 million in the second quarter of 2022 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $730 million, compared to $722 million in the second quarter of 2022);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 95.0%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter;

was 95.0%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $411 million, compared to $433 million in the prior period;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $68 million, $0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA was $268 million, compared to $245 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $7.3 billion as of the October 2022 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter results included favorable items of $13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share as follows:

$7 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and

$6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, discrete tax items.

After consideration of these favorable items, third quarter 2022 adjusted net loss was $41 million, $0.06 per diluted share.

At $691 million, contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately flat sequentially. Lower revenue efficiency in the period was partially offset by net $14 million in revenue associated with the early termination of the Transocean Equinox contract and one additional calendar day in the third quarter.

Contract intangible amortization represented a non-cash revenue reduction of $39 million, compared to $30 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the accelerated recognition of $10 million of remaining contract intangible for Transocean Equinox as the result of customer’s early termination of the drilling contract.

Operating and maintenance expense was $411 million, compared with $433 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease was primarily due to reduced activity from rigs that became idle in the third quarter and the favorable impact of the strengthening U.S. dollar.

General and administrative expense was $42 million, which is in line with the $43 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $96 million, compared with $100 million in the prior quarter. Interest income was $9 million, compared with $4 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 16.3% in the current quarter and (4.7)% in the prior quarter. The change in the rate was primarily due to release of valuation allowance and movement in deferred tax expense. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (1.2)% compared to (5.2)% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $230 million, compared to $41 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to lower payment to vendors and increased collections from customers, partially offset by the timing of interest payments.

Third quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $87 million, compared to $115 million in the prior quarter, were primarily related to the company’s newbuild drillships under construction, including the cash component of the final milestone payment for the delivery of Deepwater Atlas in June 2022.

“The Transocean team continued to provide safe, reliable and efficient operations during the third quarter, resulting in uptime of 97.5%” said Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire Transocean team – offshore and onshore – for delivering for our customers and continuing to take the steps necessary to maximize value for our shareholders.”

Thigpen added, “The robust demand for our assets and services helped us secure an incremental $1.6 billion since our July 25 Fleet Status Report, contributing to our already industry-leading backlog. We remain encouraged by the sustained strength in the offshore drilling market globally and expect demand for the increasingly scarce high-capability drilling rigs Transocean owns and operates to remain strong for the foreseeable future, resulting in higher utilization and dayrates.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Notes

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract drilling revenues $ 691 $ 626 $ 1,969 $ 1,935 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 411 398 1,256 1,267 Depreciation and amortization 182 185 549 558 General and administrative 42 40 127 118 635 623 1,932 1,943 Loss on disposal of assets, net (3 ) (3 ) (6 ) (61 ) Operating income (loss) 53 — 31 (69 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 9 4 15 11 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (96 ) (110 ) (298 ) (340 ) Gain on retirement of debt 7 — 7 51 Other, net (6 ) 3 (2 ) 26 (86 ) (103 ) (278 ) (252 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (33 ) (103 ) (247 ) (321 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (5 ) 27 24 10 Net loss (28 ) (130 ) (271 ) (331 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — 1 Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (28 ) $ (130 ) $ (271 ) $ (332 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 714 653 690 630









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 954 $ 976 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 599 492 Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $194 and $183 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 398 392 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 387 436 Other current assets 131 148 Total current assets 2,469 2,444 Property and equipment 23,728 23,152 Less accumulated depreciation (6,570 ) (6,054 ) Property and equipment, net 17,158 17,098 Contract intangible assets 75 173 Deferred tax assets, net 11 7 Other assets 908 959 Total assets $ 20,621 $ 20,681 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 275 $ 228 Accrued income taxes 4 17 Debt due within one year 750 513 Other current liabilities 476 545 Total current liabilities 1,505 1,303 Long-term debt 6,451 6,657 Deferred tax liabilities, net 471 447 Other long-term liabilities 963 1,068 Total long-term liabilities 7,885 8,172 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 905,093,509 authorized, 142,362,675 conditionally authorized, 797,244,753 issued and 721,888,427 outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 891,379,306 authorized, 142,363,356 conditionally authorized, 728,176,456 issued and 655,505,335 outstanding at December 31, 2021 71 64 Additional paid-in capital 13,979 13,683 Accumulated deficit (2,729 ) (2,458 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91 ) (84 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,230 11,205 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 11,231 11,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,621 $ 20,681









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (271 ) $ (331 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 98 170 Depreciation and amortization 549 558 Share-based compensation expense 22 21 Loss on disposal of assets, net 6 61 Gain on retirement of debt (7 ) (51 ) Deferred income tax expense 20 43 Other, net 56 29 Changes in deferred revenues, net (49 ) (87 ) Changes in deferred costs, net 23 8 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (177 ) (31 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 270 390 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (308 ) (137 ) Investments in equity of unconsolidated affiliates (27 ) — Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates (2 ) (33 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 4 8 Net cash used in investing activities (333 ) (162 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (453 ) (423 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs 264 141 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs 176 — Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of issue costs 12 — Other, net (7 ) (30 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8 ) (312 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (71 ) (84 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,412 1,560 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,341 $ 1,476









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 433 $ 451 $ 428 $ 1,274 $ 1,288 Harsh environment floaters 258 241 198 695 647 Total contract drilling revenues $ 691 $ 692 $ 626 $ 1,969 $ 1,935





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 326,600 $ 334,400 $ 351,900 $ 324,000 $ 362,100 Harsh environment floaters 374,000 406,000 401,600 385,800 385,700 Total fleet average daily revenue $ 343,400 358,100 $ 367,100 $ 344,600 $ 370,100





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Utilization (2) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters 53.1 % 53.8 % 50.2 % 52.2 % 48.7 % Harsh environment floaters 75.7 % 70.0 % 59.8 % 68.7 % 65.9 % Total fleet average rig utilization 59.4 % 58.2 % 52.8 % 56.7 % 53.4 %





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters 93.5 % 96.8 % 96.0 % 95.1 % 97.0 % Harsh environment floaters 97.5 % 99.5 % 102.5 % 97.4 % 99.5 % Total fleet average revenue efficiency 95.0 % 97.8 % 98.1 % 95.9 % 97.8 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 09/30/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (271 ) $ (28 ) $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Gain on retirement of debt (7 ) (7 ) — — — Discrete tax items (14 ) (6 ) (8 ) — (8 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (292 ) $ (41 ) $ (251 ) $ (68 ) $ (183 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.39 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) Gain on retirement of debt (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — Discrete tax items (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (592 ) $ (260 ) $ (332 ) $ (130 ) $ (202 ) $ (103 ) $ (99 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Discrete tax items 47 72 (25 ) 8 (33 ) (6 ) (27 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (474 ) $ (126 ) $ (348 ) $ (122 ) $ (226 ) $ (109 ) $ (117 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.93 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 0.04 0.04 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.09 — 0.10 — 0.10 — 0.10 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.06 0.06 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) Discrete tax items 0.08 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 09/30/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Contract drilling revenues $ 1,969 $ 691 $ 1,278 $ 692 $ 586 Contract intangible asset amortization 98 39 59 30 29 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,067 $ 730 $ 1,337 $ 722 $ 615 Net loss $ (271 ) $ (28 ) $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 283 87 196 96 100 Income tax expense (benefit) 24 (5 ) 29 3 26 Depreciation and amortization 549 182 367 184 183 Contract intangible asset amortization 98 39 59 30 29 EBITDA 683 275 408 245 163 Gain on retirement of debt (7 ) (7 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 676 $ 268 $ 408 $ 245 $ 163 EBITDA margin 33.0 % 37.6 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7 % 36.7 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,556 $ 621 $ 1,935 $ 626 $ 1,309 $ 656 $ 653 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,776 $ 671 $ 2,105 $ 683 $ 1,422 $ 713 $ 709 Net loss $ (591 ) $ (260 ) $ (331 ) $ (130 ) $ (201 ) $ (103 ) $ (98 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 432 103 329 106 223 111 112 Income tax expense (benefit) 121 111 10 27 (17 ) 4 (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 742 184 558 185 373 186 187 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 EBITDA 924 188 736 245 491 255 236 Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 995 $ 250 $ 745 $ 245 $ 500 $ 255 $ 245 EBITDA margin 33.3 % 28.0 % 35.0 % 35.9 % 34.5 % 35.8 % 33.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.8 % 37.3 % 35.4 % 35.9 % 35.2 % 35.8 % 34.6 %



