Pure Wallet Launches its Exclusive Pre-sale with Multiple Crypto Trading Features

LONDON, UK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Wallet has emerged as the world's first ecosystem that ensures 100% halal staking on decentralized applications. The company is pleased to announce its presale launch in the recent development. It holds multiple crypto features for its holders.





The exclusive Presale Offer of Pure Wallet facilitates its holders with the following distribution of supply:

30% Bonus for Early presale Buyers.

5% Cash-back for All 10 BNB Above Presale Contributors.

10% Cash-back for Highest 10 Presale Contributors.

Furthermore, the Presale Bonus Distribution follows:

0-250 BNB: Get 30% Bonus

250-500 BNB: Get 25% Bonus

500-1000 BNB: Get 20% Bonus

1000-2000 BNB: Get 15% Bonus

2000-4000 BNB: Get 10% Bonus

In addition, with the PRESALE launch, the Pure Contract provides more extended crypto features such as Pure Rewards, Pure Buyback, and Pure Liquidity:

PURE REWARDS: Offering PURE rewards to Stakeholders means they will get back more PURE tokens by staking in the PURE Dapp. It is a constant way of passive income. It allows people to fill up with more Pure rewards quickly or will enable them to continuously receive back a % of their investment for doing nothing other than Stakeing PURE.

PURE BUYBACK: The BuyBack feature will be done automatically. The buyback will predominantly buy PURE and then send it to the dead Wallet removing it from circulation forever. The value of this to holders of PURE means not only will PURE help to push the value of PURE, but burning the PURE purchased implies that the value put into PURE will remain. The BuyBack wallet will implement the same for PURE if the project needs a boost.

PURE LIQUIDITY: "Liquidity" is central to how PancakeSwap's Exchange works. PURE liquidity is locked on Pinklock for one year. Initially, a significant portion of the presale amount will be locked as liquidity. Moreover, liquidity will be increased continuously from the transaction tax automatically to make the project more secure, which is one of the most critical keys to keeping the project stable for a good long term.

Moreover, the PURE contract is developed by Pinksale nominated SAFU developer. SAFU contract ensures the security of investment and anti-dump method. The partner audit team of Pinksale audits the contract. They issued a certificate after successfully passing all measuring scales. Therefore, the Smart Contract analysis reported no compiler errors or critical issues. The Contract Owner can access some admin functions that cannot be used maliciously to disturb the user's transactions. There is also a limit of max tax in single digits, which is very low.

Consequently, these combined features effectively make PURE Wallet the most secure way to store its clients’ crypto assets. Their mobile Wallet is available on both Android & IOS platforms. It requires no download fees, and it's 100% free. Moreover, secure and fast transactions are their priority. Their user-friendly interface is for beginners to expert-level users. The clients only need to Install and experience it to feel the differences.





Some Key Points Of Pure Wallet

Contract Is SAFU, KYCed & Audited.

Dapp Is Already Live With Staking, Swap & Profit Calculator.

Staking Reward 1064% APY.

Own CEX Is Already Live.

Multi Chain Mobile Wallet, App is Live On Android & IOS





No Unlocked Token Initially, Secured & Dump Proof.

Low Buy & Sell Tax, No Private Sale.

CMC & CG Fast Track, Binance Price Tracking.





Press Release On 500+ Websites.

Banner Ads On Poocoin And Dextools.

Telegram, Twitter & Youtube Influencers.

Partnership & Huge More Marketing.

Experienced Developer Team.





Pinksale Presale Start: 3rd November 18:00 UTC.

Pinksale Presale End: 10th November 18:00 UTC.

Pancakeswap Launch: 11th Nov, Friday. 18:00 UTC.





About Pure Wallet

PURE Wallet is a Web3.0 Project. It has established itself as a one-stop crypto solution with a decentralized application, staking, swap, multi-chain mobile wallet app on android & IoS platforms, its own CEX, and many more. All utilities are live & ready to use from the beginning. Pure is secured & dump-proof, and the company is registered in the United Kingdom.

It provides a Decentralized Application where PURE Dapp includes a staking platform with APY, Independent PURE swap with BNB, and Profit Calculator, to calculate time and amount-wise stake return in the easiest way.

The company also possesses Mobile Wallet Application with a live PURE multi-chain mobile wallet application that is ready to install from both Android & IOS Platforms. It's the safest place to store your crypto assets. Lastly, It offers PURE Crypto Exchange, with which PURE centralized cryptocurrency exchange allows its holders to buy, sell, trade, exchange, and store their crypto assets. The interface is very user-friendly and easy to use.

Intending users and determined crypto enthusiasts searching for Halal crypto trading must visit the following links for further information about the project:

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in searching for halal crypto trading can visit the project’s official website, pinksale presale link, or read the whitepaper.

Website | Telegram | Twitter



https://www.purewallet.finance/







Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.