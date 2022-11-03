Precision Dentistry Announces New Dermal Filler Services to Columbia, MD Residents

Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Maryland -

Precision Dentistry has just announced new dermal filler services in Columbia, MD. This exciting new development offers patients several choices for dermal fillers, including Botox. Botox is one of the most well-known uses of dermal fillers and helps treat a number of dental problems.

Botox is a dermal filler that can help to relieve tension headaches and other pain symptoms. One common use for Botox in dentistry is reducing the jaw's muscle tension. Botox can also be used to treat temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), which is a condition that causes pain and discomfort in the jaw joint.

In addition, Botox can be used to improve the appearance of the teeth. It can serve to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines around the mouth, and it can also help to improve the overall shape of the teeth. This makes Botox an appealing option for people considering cosmetic dentistry procedures. The dermal fillers used at Precision Dentistry were designed to give natural-looking results that last.

The number of cosmetic dentistry procedures in the United States is expected to increase by 22% by 2021. In addition, the percentage of people looking for a cosmetic dentist licensed to offer dermal fillers like Botox in Columbia was 64.7%. (Source: American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD))

Precision Dentistry's new dermal filler services are great news for local citizens in Columbia, MD. Precision Dentistry has experienced cosmetic dentists who can help achieve the desired results using various techniques such as veneers, dental bonding, teeth whitening, and gum contouring. The fillers available at Precision Dentistry give natural-looking results that last.

According to Dr. Javod Gol a local dentist in Columbia, "With the new dermal filler services now available, patients can enjoy a wide range of benefits, including relief from tension headaches and TMJ pain," says Dr. Javod Gol, .

At Precision Dentistry, patients can now receive new dermal filler services. These services include using fillers such as Juvederm, Radiesse, and Belotero to smooth away fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth, eyes, and forehead. The fillers are placed in strategic areas to provide a more youthful appearance. In addition, Precision Dentistry offers a full range of family dental care and cosmetic dental services, including teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and dental implants.

