Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP Named to 2023 Best Law Firms® List

Dalls, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP has been ranked in the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms list in recognition of the firm’s professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a first-tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

CPLA was selected for a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Real Estate Law for Dallas/Fort Worth. Receiving a top tier designation reflects the high level of professional respect CPLA has earned among other leading lawyers and clients.

“Our people are known for their hard work, successful results, and commitment to clients, and this honor reflects their efforts. The Dallas commercial real estate market is one of the most robust and competitive in the U.S. We are proud to receive the Tier One ranking for the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area by Best Law Firms,” said Kevin Cherry, the founding partner of the firm.

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

