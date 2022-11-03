Elis: Share capital increase reserved for employees “Elis for All 2022”  

English French

Share capital increase reserved for employees “Elis for All 2022”

Saint-Cloud, 3 November 2022

The subscription period for the share capital increase reserved for Elis employees ended on 5 October 2022. 3.56% of employees in 17 countries chose to participate, either directly or via the Elis Group employee shareholding fund, in this operation, the third of its kind in the Group's history, for a total subscription of nearly 4.9 million euros.

Implemented by the Elis Supervisory Board on July 27, 2022 and the Management Board on July 28, 2022, on the basis of a delegation of authority from the General Meeting of May 19, 2022, the share capital increase allowed the Group's employees to invest in Elis shares at a unit price of 8.97 euros, corresponding to the average opening price of the share from August 19 to September 15, 2022, discounted by 30%, and benefiting from a matching contribution from Elis equal to one share offered for 10 shares subscribed.

The subscriptions received resulted in the issue, on 3 November 2022, of 583,130 new shares (including bonus shares) with a par value of 1 euro, representing 0.25% of the capital, i.e. total issue proceeds (including premium) of 4,940,810.55 euros. The new shares bear rights from the date of their issue and are fully assimilated to the existing shares.

The new shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code FR0012435121) on the same day.

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment