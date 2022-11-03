English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 18 November 2022 at 13:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of dividend of DKK 1,550,000,000.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares in the Company.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 3 November 2022

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment