IDEX Biometrics and UK issuer to launch biometric payment cards in Europe

Oslo, Norway – 3 November 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA is initiating a biometric payment card program with a UK issuer and processor of EMV1 compliant payment cards. This issuer is a well-established B2B solution provider with a strong portfolio of fintechs and banks across the UK, Europe, and North America. These biometric payment cards are estimated to be in consumer hands by Q1 2023.



Europe is experiencing a continued significant increase in card transactions of 17.3%, reaching 56.3 billion in 2021, which represents a large and growing market potential2. IDEX Biometrics is partnering with key card solution providers in Europe and has recently partnered with one of the leading smart card manufacturers in the UK to enable this opportunity.

“We are excited to bring the IDEX Biometrics platform solution for biometric payments cards to the UK market. Market surveys confirm that 70% of UK consumers would use a biometric payment card, giving them additional peace of mind in times of increased contactless limits3. As we bring our proprietary and innovative technology platform to market, IDEX Biometrics contributes to more seamless digital payment experiences around the globe”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

1 Short for Eurocard, Mastercard, and Visa; 2 ECB Payments Statistics 2021; 3 Idemia and Dentsu Lab, 2021

