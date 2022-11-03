English Finnish

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 3 November 2022 at 9:45



Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options

A total of 5 583 new shares of Efecte Plc have been subscribed for with 2018B stock options.

The shares have been registered into the trade register on 3 November 2022, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth Finland -marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 4 November 2022 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of 27 915.00 euro will be recorded in the reserve of invested non-restricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Efecte’s shares will rise to 6 383 590 shares.

Additional information on the option programs is available on Efecte's website at www.efecte.com

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.