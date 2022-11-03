Power Tools Market Destine to Reach USD 51.45 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Opportunities & Revenue Forecast

MELBOURNE, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Power Tools Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The power Tools market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Power Tools industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company. The report helps the Power Tools industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the power tools market value, which was USD 34.30 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 51.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period. “Electric" accounts for the largest mode of operating segment in the power tools market owing to the affordability offered by electrical tools in terms of operating cost and ease of use. The power tools market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

From the name itself, it is clear that power tools are the semiconductor tools that are used for a range of industrial applications when actuated by an additional power source. Circular saws, jigsaws, drills, hammer-drills, sanders, grinders, routers and numerous others are the examples of power tools. However, if not operated with due considerations and carefulness, power tools can bring along numerous hazards.

Power tools are easily available in the market via both online and offline modes of distribution. These are easy to operate, are available in a wide array of shapes and offer greater precision in operations. Rising number of small and medium scale end users are increasingly understanding the importance of power tools.

Opportunities:

Buildings and construction industry to present many opportunities

Rising urbanization, modernization, and globalization drive market value growth. In other words, growing number of buildings and construction activities especially in the developing economies to develop the infrastructure will present very many opportunities for the growth of the market.

Growing industrial infrastructure and remodelling of concrete structures, increasing advancement in the technology to improve the functioning of semiconductor tools, and increased awareness regarding vehicle safety and technological advancements by the automotive industry are other market growth

determinants. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing technology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising adoption of battery-powered power tools globally, and surging demand for electric fastening tools in industrial environment will further expand the future growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Power Tools market are

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Makita Corporation (Japan)

Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Ingersoll Rand (US)

Snap-on Incorporated (US)

Apex Tool Group (US)

Koki Holding Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Festool GmbH (Germany)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

Makita Corporation (Japan),

Hilti AG (Liechtenstein)

Husqvarna AB (Sweden)

Recent Development

In October 2021, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has entered into a partnership with Eastman to advance sustainability in the power tools industry. BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, would be releasing a new product line, namely reviva, which would be offering the brand's first sustainability-led power tools that utilize Eastman's Tritan Renew copolyester.

In October 2021, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, announced the launch of DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX Compact Battery, a next-generation technological breakthrough that marks a new era of performance for DEWALT cordless power tools.

In December 2020, Hilti has announced the expansion of its its rotary and combination hammer tool portfolio with the next generation TE 70-ATC/AVR, the most powerful SDS-Max combination hammer in its class. The newly launched tool would help commercial contractors and tradespeople drill up to 40% faster in reinforced concrete and demolish more concrete.

In September 2021, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH has announced the expansion of its comprehensive product line of woodworking and wood cutting solutions with the introduction of its 12V and 18V cordless sanders, the GEX12V-5 Brushless 5 In. The newly launched cordless sanders are designed for optimal balance and convenience.

In August 2021, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH has announced the newest entries to its line of random orbit sanders including GEX33-5N, 5 In., GEX33-6N 6 In., and GEX34-6N 6 In. These new sanders are designed for professionals.

Why should you prefer DBMR’s market insights report?

Detailed vendors report with competitive landscape

Data on revenue-generating market segments

Details on the market shares of various regions

Off-the-shelf research reports

Reports can be tailored to meet the customer's needs

Trusted by more than 100 fortune 500 organizations

Information about the market's key drivers, trends, and challenges

Parent market analysis

Five-force market analysis

Segmentation Covered: Power Tools Market

By Type

Sawing and Cutting Tools

Drilling and Fastening Tools

Demolition Tools

Routing Tools

Portable Nibblers

Air-Powered Tools

Material Removal Tools

Electric Cords and Plugs

Accessories

By Mode of operation

Electric

Liquid Fuel Tool

Pneumatic

Powder-Actuated Tools

By Application

Concrete and Construction

Woodworking

Metalworking

By Material

Concrete

Wood/Metal

Brick/Block

Glass

By End user

Industrial/Professional

Residential

By Sales channel

Indirect Sales

Direct Sales

Power Tools Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the power tools market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific region is set to register the highest growth rate for the forecast period owing to the continuous demand for cost-effective and highly efficient power tools by a wide range of industry verticals and increasing government initiatives toward enhancing industrial manufacturing facilities and infrastructural development in various countries in APAC.

Power Tools Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Power Tools market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Xyz

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Power Tools Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Power Tools Market By Type Global Power Tools Market, By Mode of operation Global Power Tools Market, By Application Global Power Tools Market, By Material Global Power Tools Market, By End User Global Power Tools Market, By Sales channel Global Power Tools Market, By Region Global Power Tools Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

