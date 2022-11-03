TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2022

03.11.2022

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2022 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2022 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, at 1pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.





To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial Controller at TRESU A/S Kirsten Nissen no later than Monday 7 November at 10.00am CET - KIN@tresu.com

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

