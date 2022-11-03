TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2022
03.11.2022
Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2022 Interim Report
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2022 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, at 1pm CET.
The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial Controller at TRESU A/S Kirsten Nissen no later than Monday 7 November at 10.00am CET - KIN@tresu.com
Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO
Further questions can be directed to:
Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085
Attachments
TRESU Investment Holding AS – Q3 2022 Reporting
Q3 2022 Quarterly reporting
Attachments