Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Masterclass: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course - March 2, 2023)

This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted - but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
- Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
- Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
- Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
- Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
- Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
- Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies - and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
- Board members
- Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
An introduction to Blockchain - a transformative technology
Where did Blockchain come from?
Four main characteristics of Blockchain
How does Blockchain work?
- Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
- How does it work in Bitcoin?
The benefits of Blockchain
Trustless transactions
Blockchain: use cases and applications
Blockchain: legal issues
Smart contracts
- Blockchain and smart contracts
- Operation
- Smart contracts and legal contracts
- Enforceability
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
- What they are and why they are
- Use cases
- Regulatory concerns
FTs and crypto
Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
Finance: DeFi and CeFi
Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
Final questions
