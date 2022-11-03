Annual Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (London, United Kingdom - April 26-27, 2023)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment London is firmly established as Europe's boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.

Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

For 2022, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture wider European and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend virtual exhibition and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

250 senior-level executives are expected, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, and juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join the host at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over Europe, Asia, Middle East and North & Latin Americas to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Base Metals

Resources Security & Sustainability

Commodity Trends in Europe

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis

Mining Technology Advancements

Emerging Markets Outlook

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

SAKHILA MONA MIRZA

Executive Board Director & General Counsel

London Bullion Market Association

United Kingdom

DR DIEUDONNE-LOUIS TAMBWE

Deputy Technical Director

CTCPM, Ministry of Mines

Democratic Republic of Congo

JENS BRUNKE

Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

Veragold Mining

Germany

CHINGIZ MAKESHOV

CEO

Central Asia Capital Investment Company

Kyrgyzstan

DR BASSEM NASSOUHY

Environmental Consultant

Fujairah Natural Resources

United Arab Emirates

ALAIN CORBANI

Head of Commodities

Finance SA

France

THAO DH NGO

Group Executive Chairman

First IndoChina Group

Vietnam

DR CAROLE NAKLE

CEO

Crystol Energy

United Kingdom

MICHAEL PAN

CEO

China Ventures

United Kingdom

PATRICK LOWRY

CEO & Managing Partner

Iconic Holding

Germany

ANA LUCIA LIND

CEO

Swiss Financial Engineering AG (SFE AG)

Switzerland

ROBERT MANTSE

Vice Chairman

M2 Capital Partners International

United Kingdom

SHWETA SAXENA

Chief Product Officer

MachineMax

United Kingdom

DR ALIREZA ELSAMIAN

CSO

ESS (Engineering Software Steyr GmbH)

Austria

RONALD DE HAAS

Sales Director

MODEC International

Belgium

JULIAN SMALLSHAW

Head of Education and Standards

The Institute of Quarrying

United Kingdom

EMMANUEL LATHAM

Pricing Analyst

S&P Global Platts

United Kingdom

RAMA AYMAN

CEO

MMG Capital

United Kingdom

DR HAGEN GUNTHER JUNG

Geochemist

Ex-NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH

Germany

RHONNA O'CONNELL

Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia Region

INTL FCStone

United Kingdom

JOHN BUTLER

CEO

Lend & Borrow Trust

United Kingdom

GABRIEL ESCALONA LOBO

Chief Marketing Officer

Vaultoro.com

Germany

FLORENT VIMES

Founder

The Energy and Natural Resources Investment Group

United Kingdom

DAVID POOLE

CTO and Co-Founder

Starcore Nuclear

Canada

