The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant Training Course: Stay Up to Date with Regulations and Procedures to Avoid Infringements and the Risk of Costly Disputes (February 20-21, 2023)

This highly practical HR assistant programme will make sure you are up to date with regulations and procedures to avoid infringements and the risk of costly disputes.

An effective HR assistant plays a key role in the efficient running of a HR department. The daily pressures are demanding, procedures are constantly evolving due to changes in legislation, and you have to handle sensitive employee issues on a regular basis.

It is vital to ensure you are aware of key employment laws and best practice skills to handle employee issues effectively as they arise, and ensure you avoid costly errors.

This highly practical workshop contains case studies and actual situations faced by HR assistants. During each session the trainer will define, examine and discuss the specific role and responsibilities of a HR assistant connected with that topic.

Benefits of attending:

Master the steps in successful recruitment and making job offers

Understand what must be included in a contract of employment by law and how employers can add to this to protect their particular interests or needs

Learn how to vary contract terms

Appreciate employee entitlement and employers' responsibilities in different types of leave including pregnancy, maternity, paternity and parental leave

Understand how GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 affect HR practices

Examine the details of discrimination law to ensure that you are providing equality of opportunity and avoid costly mistakes

Get to grips with discipline and grievance procedures to feel more confident when involved in employee disputes

Ensure you know what 'fair' dismissals are and how employers are expected to be 'reasonable' in the manner of dismissal

Review Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit

Who Should Attend:

New and existing HR staff looking for more training

Experienced HR staff looking for an update on employment law procedures

Staff assigned to HR duties and responsibilities

HR administrators wanting to progress to the next level

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: the importance of HR

The contribution of HR to the business

HR roles and responsibilities

The essential role of the HR administrator

Arriving at employment policies and procedures

Responsibility for making HR policies effective

Internal relationships

The importance of employment law

The range of current legislation affecting HR practices

Statutory vs occupational rights

Frequency of changes

The recruitment and selection process

The business case

Identifying the job

Defining the person

Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit

Attracting candidates

Assessing candidates

Making the selection decision

Follow-up

Employment practices and GDPR

Terms and conditions of employment

Types of contract

Agency staff

The right of an employee to written terms and conditions

Statutory rights

Issuing the contract

Varying the terms of contract

Remedies for breach of contract

Clarifying the terms where there is no written statement

Best practice

'Family-friendly' rights

Statutory sick pay

Maternity leave and pay, and rights during pregnancy

Paternity leave and pay

Leave and pay for adoptive parents

Parental leave and time off for family crises

Flexible working rights

What employers must do

Dealing with requests

Issuing a refusal

Dealing with an appeal

Discrimination law

Discrimination legislation

Definitions of discrimination

The Equality Act

Remedies for unlawful discrimination

Institutions

Discipline and dismissal

Employee rights

The ACAS Code of Practice

The organisation's own disciplinary procedure

The right to be accompanied

The right of appeal

Effective records

Carrying out disciplinary interviews

'Fair' reasons for dismissal

Constructive dismissal

Wrongful dismissal

Making a claim for unfair dismissal

The role of the Employment Tribunal

Compensation for unfair dismissal

Alternatives to a tribunal

Speakers



Jocelyn Hughes

Freelance consultant



Jocelyn Hughes is a recognised expert in HR management and personal development, having worked in training and personal development since the early 1980s. A strong advocate of training for a reason, she has a practical approach to training which aims to provide participants and organisations with readily useful content, transferable to the workplace.

Having enjoyed a successful career in training management, she began working as a freelance consultant in 1998, working with major blue chip organisations across the UK and internationally. Jocelyn is widely respected for her experience and expertise. She is a qualified NLP practitioner and is a published author of 'Contact Centre Management' with Echelon Publishing.



