With 18.1% CAGR, Horticulture Lighting Market Size Worth USD 19.87 Billion In 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Horticulture Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 5.41 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.19 billion in 2022 to USD 19.87 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding indoor farming and its increasing applications is expected to fuel the market’s progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Horticulture Lighting Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

May 2022- Osram Licht AG announced the LED OSLON Optimal series of LEDs developed using the Osram 1 mm2 chips.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/horticulture-lighting-market-106903





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 19.87 Billion Base Year 2021 Horticulture Lighting Market Size in 2021 USD 5.41 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 172 Segments covered Type; Lighting Technology; Application; Horticulture Lighting Market Growth Drivers Increasing Urbanization, Increased Food Costs, and Environmental Deterioration Aids the Market Growth High Cost Associated with Manufacturing Which Requires Huge Capital that Hinders the Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain and Transportation Disruptions to Hamper Market Progress

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain and transportation disruptions. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities, thereby disrupting supply chains. Furthermore, restrictions on transport created a huge raw material shortage, thereby hindering lighting adoption. However, lockdown relaxations allowed manufacturers to resume production activities and balance their production activities. This factor enhanced the industry’s growth during the pandemic.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/horticulture-lighting-market-106903





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Urbanization and Food Costs to Elevate Industry Growth

Horticulture lighting is a method that is used to trigger plant growth. Increasing urbanization and food costs are likely to facilitate horticulture lighting demand. Furthermore, the increasing supply of horticulture products in urban areas is expected to foster the adoption of light. Moreover, the rising development and adoption of efficient and eco-friendly lights are expected to enhance the industry’s growth. Also, the rising adoption of horticulture lighting to satisfy the growing demand for food is expected to drive horticulture lighting market growth.

However, the high costs associated with manufacturing are expected to hamper this industry’s growth.

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Lighting Manufacturers to Fuel Market Progress in Europe

Europe is projected to dominate the horticulture lighting market share due to the presence of several lighting manufacturers. The European market stood at USD 1.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising cultivation of food grains, fruits & vegetables is expected to enhance the demand for horticulture lights.

In North America, the increasing demand from waste recycling plants with early development and adoption is expected to enhance the horticulture lighting industry. Furthermore, developing advanced technology-based sorters is expected to enhance this industry’s progress.

In Asia Pacific, increasing food consumption in India and China is expected to enhance the adoption of horticulture lighting. This factor may elevate this industry’s progress.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to enhance their brand image. For example, California Lightworks, Inc. announced its novel MegaDrive Vertical series aimed at indoor cannabis cultivators. This LED system provides greenhouse and indoor cultivators with a great investment return by enhancing agricultural produce quality. Further, major players deploy mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, innovations, and expansions to boost their market position globally.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/horticulture-lighting-market-106903





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segmentation

Toplighting Segment to Dominate Owing to Increasing Development and Adoption of Greenhouse Land for Cultivation

By type, the market is segmented into toplighting and interlighting. The toplighting segment is expected to dominate due to the rising development and adoption of greenhouse farming.

LED Segment to Dominate Owing to its Increasing Productivity

As per lighting technology, the market is classified into fluorescent, high-pressure sodium (HPS), metal halide, LED, and others. The LED segment is expected to dominate due to its rising productivity.

Greenhouse Segment to Dominate Attributable to Robust Demand for Food Grains

Based on application, the market is categorized into indoor farming, greenhouse, vertical farming, and others. The greenhouse segment is expected to dominate due to the robust demand for food grains.

Regionally, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.)

LumiGrow Inc. (U.S.)

EYE Hortilux (U.S.)

Maxigrow Ltd (U.K.)

Signify Holding (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands)

GE Lighting (U.S.)

Hortilux Schreder (Netherlands)

Osram Licht AG (Germany)

Gavita International BV (Netherlands)

Lumileds (U.S.)

Hubbell Lighting (U.S.)





Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106903





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Horticulture Lighting Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Toplighting Interlighting By Lighting Technology (USD) Fluorescent High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Metal Halide LED Others By Application (USD) Indoor farming Greenhouse Vertical farming Others (Floriculture) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Horticulture Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Toplighting Interlighting By Lighting Technology (USD) Fluorescent High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Metal Halide LED Others By Application (USD) Indoor farming Greenhouse Vertical farming Others (Floriculture) By Country (USD) United States By Application Canada By Application Mexico By Application



TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245