TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12. 2022

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Management changes

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces that effective 3 November 2022, Christian Flarup takes over the position as CEO of the TRESU Group from Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen.

During the last four years Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen has been a great asset to the TRESU Group and the group has benefited substantially from her leadership. Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen and the Board of Directors of the TRESU Group have agreed that the time is now ripe for the group to transition to a new leadership and the Board of Directors would like to thank Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen for her valuable contributions to the group.

To ensure a smooth transition, Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen will remain in the TRESU Group until 1 December 2022.

Christian Jacob Flarup comes from a position as Managing Director of DS Smith Packaging Denmark & Finland.

He holds a Master of Science in Forestry from The Royal Veterinary and Agricultural University of Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark, and an MBA from International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland.

Christian Jacob Flarup brings with him experiences, capabilities, and competences within strategy execution and business transformation from various positions as Chief Executive Officer or Managing Director of fully integrated international production- and engineering companies - among others; DISA, Duba-B8, WindowMaster, EffiMat and DS Smith Packaging.

Further questions can be directed to:

Chairman Jean-Marc Denis Lechene, phone: +33 6 7998 0950