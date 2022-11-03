LXP Industrial Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $21.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $48.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.

Completed 0.3 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 47.0% and 40.7% , respectively.

Invested an aggregate of $70.6 million in six ongoing development projects.

Completed construction of a 1.1 million square foot warehouse/distribution facility in the Columbus, Ohio market.

Amended unsecured credit facility extending the maturity of the revolving credit portion to July 2026.

Repurchased and retired 5.6 million common shares for an average price of $10.16 per share and increased repurchase authorization by 10.0 million common shares.

Disposed of three properties for an aggregate gross sale price of $92.0 million.

Subsequent Events

Completed 0.6 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 38.1% and 42.6%, respectively.

Leased approximately 100 acres of land in the Phoenix, Arizona market for 20 years .

Repurchased and retired 0.4 million common shares at an average price of $9.10 per share.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter results, as we continued to realize gains through asset sales, raised rents and strategically invest capital to enhance our portfolio value. Given the strength of our portfolio and operations, the Board of Trustees increased our quarterly dividend by 4.2% for the fourth quarter. Our portfolio is performing well with 6.2% industrial Same Store NOI growth this quarter and we continue to see solid tenant demand, reflecting the strength of our high quality assets located in desirable growth markets and the resilience of our business."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total gross revenues were $80.1 million, compared with total gross revenues of $83.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to property sales, including the recapitalization of our special purpose industrial portfolio in 2021 now owned in a non-consolidated joint venture, which was partially offset by acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $21.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $5.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $48.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $53.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

LXP announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 of $0.125 per common share/unit payable January 17, 2023 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 4.2% from the previous quarterly per share common share/unit dividend/distribution and equates to an annualized increase of $0.02 per common share/unit and an annualized dividend/distribution of $0.50 per common share/unit, subject to and assuming future declarations.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, which is expected to be paid on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

As previously announced, during the third quarter of 2022, LXP declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $0.12 per common share/unit, which was paid on October 17, 2022 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of September 30, 2022. LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Preferred for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, which is expected to be paid on November 15, 2022 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY(1) DISPOSITIONS Location Property Type Gross

Disposition

Price

($000) Annualized

Net Income(2)

($000) Annualized

NOI(2)

($000) Month of

Disposition % Leased Wilsonville, OR Industrial $ 60,600 $ 1,921 $ 2,797 July 100% McDonough, GA(3) Other 28,000 1,719 2,182 July 100% McDonough, GA Other 3,350 (298 ) (298 ) July —% $ 91,950 $ 3,342 $ 4,681

A land parcel located in Hebron, OH was purchased for $747. Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized. Tenant exercised fixed-rate purchase option.

The above properties were sold at aggregated weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively. As of September 30, 2022 total consolidated 2022 property disposition volume was $147.3 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 5.7%.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) # of

Buildings Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated Project

Cost(1)

($000) GAAP

Investment

Balance

as of 09/30/22

($000) LXP

Amount

Funded as of

09/30/22 ($000)(2) Estimated

Building

Completion Date % Leased

as of

09/30/22 Consolidated: The Cubes at Etna East (95%)(3) 1 Columbus, OH 1,074,840 $ 72,100 $ 59,713 $ 53,095 3Q 2022 —% Ocala (80%) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280 83,100 66,556 54,866 4Q 2022 —% Mt. Comfort (80%) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 65,500 48,354 38,278 4Q 2022 —% Smith Farms (90%)(4) 3 Greenville-

Spartanburg, SC 2,194,820 170,400 123,582 97,906 4Q 2022 -

2Q 2023 36% Cotton 303 (93%)(5) 2 Phoenix, AZ 880,678 84,200 56,554 49,000 1Q 2023 45% South Shore (100%) 2 Central Florida 270,885 40,500 13,724 10,435 2Q 2023 —% $ 515,800 $ 368,483 $ 303,580

Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote, if any. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share. Base building substantially completed on September 30, 2022. Property is not in service. Pre-leased 797,936 square foot facility subject to a 12-year lease commencing upon substantial completion of the facility. Pre-leased 392,278 square foot facility subject to a 10-year lease commencing upon substantial completion of the facility.

LAND HELD FOR DEVELOPMENT Project (% owned) Market Approx.

Developable

Acres GAAP Investment

Balance

as of

09/30/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

09/30/22

($000)(1) Consolidated: Reems & Olive (95.5%)(2) Phoenix, AZ 420 $ 101,412 $ 96,961 Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%) Indianapolis, IN 116 5,236 4,165 ATL Fairburn JV (100%) Atlanta, GA 14 1,731 1,728 550 $ 108,379 $ 102,854





Project (% owned) Market Approx.

Developable

Acres GAAP Investment

Balance

as of

09/30/22

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

09/30/22

($000)(1) Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%) Columbus, OH 66 $ 12,959 $ 13,547 ETNA Park 70 East (90%) Columbus, OH 21 2,124 2,278 87 $ 15,083 $ 15,825

Excludes noncontrolling interests' share. Subsequent to quarter end, leased approximately 100 acres of the 420 acre developable land parcel located in the Phoenix, AZ market, subject to a 20-year lease (with three 10 year extension options) that will commence in November 2022. The initial annual rental payments are estimated to be $5.2 million and escalate by 4% annually.

LEASES During the third quarter of 2022, LXP executed the following new leases and extensions: NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION(1) Location Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Lakeland (2) FL 10/2027 36,274 1 TOTAL NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION 36,274





NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION Location Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Other 1 Kalamazoo MI 08/2025 3,880 1 TOTAL NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION 3,880 LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION Location Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Tampa FL 02/2023 02/2026 229,605 1 TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION 229,605 2 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION 233,485

No prior leases. This tenant leased first generation space that was acquired vacant in 2021. Lease expiration date is estimated.

As of September 30, 2022, LXP's stabilized industrial portfolio was 99.4% leased. A total of 3.5 million square feet of new and extended industrial leases were entered into from January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 29.1% and 21.8%, respectively.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

LXP amended its unsecured revolving credit facility and 2025 term loan with a new unsecured revolving credit facility and the continuation of the 2025 term loan, which (i) extended the maturity date of the revolving portion from February 2023 to July 2026, with two six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions, (ii) reduced the applicable margin for the revolving portion by five basis points and allows for further reductions upon the achievement of to-be-determined sustainability metrics, (iii) amended the debt covenants by reducing the capitalization rate for determining asset value, and (iv) transitioned the facility to SOFR.

Also in the third quarter, LXP's Board of Trustees increased the amount of common shares available for repurchase under its repurchase authorization by 10.0 million common shares. During the third quarter of 2022, LXP repurchased and retired 5.6 million common shares for an average price of $10.16 per share. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, LXP repurchased and retired 0.4 million common shares for an average price of $9.10 per share.

As of September 30, 2022, LXP had an aggregate of $182.1 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts, which are subject to adjustment in accordance with the forward sales contracts and mature in December 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 7.1x (or 6.3x including forward common share sales contracts). LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.6 billion at quarter end with 84% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 6.5 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.1% as of September 30, 2022.

2022 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be within an expected range of $0.36 to $0.39 per diluted common share. LXP is also tightening its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2022, to be within an expected range of $0.65 and $0.68 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP will host a conference call today, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6082 or 1-929-201-6604. Conference ID is 1576583. A replay of the call will be available through February 1, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199, pin code for all replay numbers is 1576583. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/538896963.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 78,274 $ 82,353 $ 234,749 $ 254,570 Other revenue 1,814 1,064 5,392 2,945 Total gross revenues 80,088 83,417 240,141 257,515 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (44,946 ) (45,359 ) (134,645 ) (130,579 ) Property operating (13,961 ) (11,406 ) (42,279 ) (33,966 ) General and administrative (9,060 ) (8,363 ) (29,093 ) (24,695 ) Non-operating income 242 472 353 953 Interest and amortization expense (11,255 ) (12,210 ) (32,758 ) (35,170 ) Debt satisfaction losses, net (119 ) (13,222 ) (119 ) (13,222 ) Impairment charges (628 ) (2,048 ) (2,457 ) (2,048 ) Gains on sales of properties 24,841 16,122 52,951 104,767 Selling profit from sales-type lease — — 9,314 — Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 25,202 7,403 61,408 123,555 Provision for income taxes (271 ) (270 ) (951 ) (986 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (1,340 ) (75 ) 15,580 (249 ) Net income 23,591 7,058 76,037 122,320 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (201 ) (420 ) (727 ) (1,962 ) Net income attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders 23,390 6,638 75,310 120,358 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,573 ) (1,573 ) (4,718 ) (4,718 ) Allocation to participating securities (41 ) (37 ) (151 ) (170 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 21,776 $ 5,028 $ 70,441 $ 115,470 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.42 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 277,535,717 278,124,204 281,559,058 276,379,718 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.41 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 278,521,946 282,048,458 284,609,950 278,581,849





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,642,114 $ 3,583,978 Real estate - intangible assets 332,646 341,403 Land held for development 108,379 104,160 Investments in real estate under construction 368,483 161,165 Real estate, gross 4,451,622 4,190,706 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 747,535 655,740 Real estate, net 3,704,087 3,534,966 Assets held for sale 73,761 82,586 Right-of-use assets, net 24,994 27,966 Cash and cash equivalents 29,407 190,926 Restricted cash 113 101 Investments in non-consolidated entities 55,415 74,559 Deferred expenses, net 25,564 18,861 Rent receivable – current 2,426 3,526 Rent receivable – deferred 69,419 63,283 Other assets 26,062 8,784 Total assets $ 4,011,248 $ 4,005,558 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 74,891 $ 83,092 Revolving credit facility borrowings 130,000 — Term loan payable, net 298,834 298,446 Senior notes payable, net 988,954 987,931 Trust preferred securities, net 127,669 127,595 Dividends payable 34,778 37,425 Liabilities held for sale 2,815 3,468 Operating lease liabilities 26,062 29,094 Accounts payable and other liabilities 88,028 77,607 Accrued interest payable 10,278 8,481 Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net 11,734 14,474 Prepaid rent 14,693 14,717 Total liabilities 1,808,736 1,682,330 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 276,100,331 and 283,752,726 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in-capital 3,134,739 3,252,506 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,079,407 ) (1,049,434 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,768 (6,258 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,167,144 2,290,858 Noncontrolling interests 35,368 32,370 Total equity 2,202,512 2,323,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,011,248 $ 4,005,558





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 21,776 $ 5,028 $ 70,441 $ 115,470 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 277,535,717 278,124,204 281,559,058 276,379,718 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.42 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 21,776 $ 5,028 $ 70,441 $ 115,470 Impact of assumed conversions 11 — 147 — Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 21,787 $ 5,028 $ 70,588 $ 115,470 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 277,535,717 278,124,204 281,559,058 276,379,718 Effect of dilutive securities: Shares issuable under forward sales agreements — 2,765,030 1,699,789 1,290,968 Unvested share-based payment awards 139,371 1,159,224 491,877 911,163 Operating partnership units 846,858 — 859,226 — Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 278,521,946 282,048,458 284,609,950 278,581,849 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.41





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 21,776 $ 5,028 $ 70,441 $ 115,470 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 44,227 44,652 132,600 128,442 Impairment charges - real estate, including our share of non-consolidated entities 1,256 2,048 7,299 2,048 Noncontrolling interests - OP units 11 240 147 1,391 Amortization of leasing commissions 719 707 2,045 2,137 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 2,612 2,115 8,585 6,344 Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities, net of tax (24,842 ) (16,122 ) (75,803 ) (104,767 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic 45,759 38,668 145,314 151,065 Preferred dividends 1,573 1,573 4,718 4,718 Amount allocated to participating securities 41 37 151 170 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 47,373 40,278 150,183 155,953 Selling profit from sales-type lease(1) — — (9,314 ) — Non-recurring costs(2) 640 64 2,629 205 Debt satisfaction losses, including our share of non-consolidated entities 119 13,222 1,614 13,222 Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 48,132 53,564 145,112 169,380 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (2,078 ) (3,196 ) (8,893 ) (8,146 ) Lease incentives 128 192 391 605 Amortization of above/below market leases (455 ) (314 ) (1,416 ) (1,211 ) Lease termination payments, net — (662 ) — 881 Non-cash interest 820 838 2,459 2,475 Non-cash charges, net 1,941 1,766 5,637 5,341 Capitalized interest and internal costs (2,414 ) (728 ) (5,465 ) (2,124 ) Second generation tenant improvements (499 ) (3,443 ) (5,016 ) (4,178 ) Second generation lease costs (1,380 ) (2,287 ) (2,138 ) (5,341 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 111 (54 ) (108 ) (181 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 44,306 $ 45,676 $ 130,563 $ 157,501 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Diluted: FFO $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.50 $ 0.59 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS 277,535,717 278,124,204 281,559,058 276,379,718 Operating partnership units(3) 846,858 1,161,757 859,226 2,263,105 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 278,382,575 279,285,961 282,418,284 278,642,823 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 278,521,946 282,048,458 284,609,950 278,581,849 Operating partnership units(3) — 1,161,757 — 2,263,105 Unvested share-based payment awards — 53,320 23,175 35,645 Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 283,232,516 287,974,105 289,343,695 285,591,169

(1) Gain recognized upon exercise of the tenant's purchase option in the lease.

(2) Includes transaction, strategic alternatives and costs related to shareholder activism.

(3) Includes all OP units other than OP units held by us.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2022 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 Depreciation and amortization 0.66 0.66 Impact of capital transactions (0.37 ) (0.37 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.65 $ 0.68

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.