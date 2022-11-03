Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results and Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Record Revenue of $289.3 Million in Q2 fiscal 2023 increased 4.7% versus Prior Year and 5.5% excluding Currency

Diluted EPS of $1.02 for Q2, ahead of expectations

Reduced Debt by $35 million in Q2 and Achieved Leverage Ratio of 3.7x

Reaffirming Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue and Earnings Outlooks

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our second quarter organic revenue growth of over 5% and strong earnings performance both exceeded our expectations, thanks to our proven business strategy, strong cash flow and the benefits of our leading portfolio of brands. Additionally, consistent with our strategy for disciplined capital deployment, we enhanced shareholder value by completing our $50 million share repurchase program while further reducing debt in Q2.” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Reported revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $289.3 million increased 4.7% versus $276.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues increased 5.5% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by continued strong performance across many of the Company’s key brands and strong International OTC segment performance.

Reported net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $51.0 million, compared to the prior year second quarter’s net income and adjusted net income of $45.3 million and $52.0 million, respectively. Diluted earnings per share of $1.02 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.89 and $1.02 in the prior year comparable period, respectively.

Adjustments to net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 included integration, transition, purchase accounting, legal and various other costs associated with the Akorn acquisition, as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt and the related income tax effects of the adjustments.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Reported revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2023 totaled $566.3 million, an increase of 3.8%, compared to revenues of $545.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022. Revenues increased 2.2% excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $12.6 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn in Q1 fiscal 2023. The revenue growth for the first six months was driven by strong International OTC segment performance and improved demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had been impacted by the COVID-19 virus in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Reported net income for the first six months of fiscal 2023 totaled $106.3 million versus the prior year comparable period net income and adjusted net income of $103.1 million and $109.8 million, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $2.11 for the first six months of fiscal 2023 compared to GAAP and non-GAAP diluted d earnings per share of $2.03 and $2.16 in the prior year comparable period, respectively.

Adjustments to net income in the first six months of fiscal 2022 included integration, transition, purchase accounting, legal and various other costs associated with the Akorn acquisition, as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt and the related income tax effects of the adjustments.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for second quarter fiscal 2023 was $57.5 million, compared to $61.2 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $55.2 million, a decrease compared to $61.9 million in the prior year. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $115.8 million, compared to $130.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $112.4 million compared to $129.7 million in the prior year comparable period, with the change attributable to the timing of working capital.

In the second quarter fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares at a total investment of $12.3 million. In the first six months of fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 0.9 million shares at a total of $50.0 million and completing its previously authorized share repurchase program.

The Company's net debt position as of September 30, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 3.7x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $252.1 million for the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased slightly versus the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $251.7 million. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by continued strong performance across many of our key brands, particularly in the Gastrointestinal and Analgesics categories, compared to the prior year.

For the first six months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC segment were $494.6 million, an increase compared to $494.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The increase was driven by increased demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had previously been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, most notably cough & cold and motion sickness products and an approximate $12.4 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn in the first quarter fiscal 2023.

International OTC Healthcare: Record segment fiscal second quarter 2023 revenues of $37.2 million increased 51.9% from $24.5 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The revenue increase versus the prior year second quarter related mainly to an increase in consumer demand for Hydralyte, partially offset by a $1.4 million currency headwind.

For the first six months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $71.8 million, an increase of 39.9% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $51.3 million. The increase was driven by similar factors attributable to the second quarter performance, along with a foreign currency headwind of $2.5 million.

Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our first half fiscal 2023 performance. Our Q2 top-line revenue growth of over 5% excluding currency exceeded our expectations thanks to strong sales performance from the majority of our core brands and strong international segment performance. This resulted in strong cash flows that enabled us to continue investing in our brands, reduce debt, and complete our share repurchase program during the quarter.”

“Following these results, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2023 outlook for revenue and earnings growth. We continue to maintain this growth outlook against a dynamic supply chain and inflationary environment thanks to the makeup of our portfolio and our strong three-pillar business strategy of brand-building, maintaining a strong financial profile, and optimizing capital allocation efficiency,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Reaffirmed Fiscal 2023 Outlook Revenue $1,120 to 1,130 million Organic Revenue Growth 2% to 3% Diluted E.P.S. $4.18 to $4.23 Free Cash Flow $260 million or more





Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "projection," “plan,” "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "believe”, "consistent," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the impact of supply chain issues and inflation on the Company’s performance, the Company’s ability to execute on its brand-building and capital allocation strategy, and the Company’s ability to enhance shareholder value. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19 and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 289,273 $ 276,225 $ 566,332 $ 545,406 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 126,384 116,722 241,380 225,057 Cost of sales depreciation 1,880 1,791 3,824 3,625 Cost of sales 128,264 118,513 245,204 228,682 Gross profit 161,009 157,712 321,128 316,724 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 43,819 40,730 83,770 80,169 General and administrative 26,438 32,252 53,152 54,723 Depreciation and amortization 6,368 6,172 12,808 11,932 Total operating expenses 76,625 79,154 149,730 146,824 Operating income 84,384 78,558 171,398 169,900 Other expense Interest expense, net 16,979 16,313 32,271 31,390 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,122 — 2,122 Other expense, net 812 493 1,637 388 Total other expense, net 17,791 18,928 33,908 33,900 Income before income taxes 66,593 59,630 137,490 136,000 Provision for income taxes 15,570 14,305 31,195 32,920 Net income $ 51,023 $ 45,325 $ 106,295 $ 103,080 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.90 $ 2.12 $ 2.05 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.89 $ 2.11 $ 2.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,804 50,232 50,033 50,186 Diluted 50,265 50,791 50,496 50,731 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments (7,118 ) (4,197 ) (16,637 ) (5,689 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps — 550 — 1,070 Net loss on termination of pension plan — — (790 ) — Total other comprehensive loss (7,118 ) (3,647 ) (17,427 ) (4,619 ) Comprehensive income $ 43,905 $ 41,678 $ 88,868 $ 98,461





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,442 $ 27,185 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $20,673 and $19,720, respectively 145,992 139,330 Inventories 140,505 120,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,714 6,410 Total current assets 336,653 293,267 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,947 71,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,300 20,372 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 5,529 6,858 Goodwill 575,566 578,976 Intangible assets, net 2,670,942 2,696,635 Other long-term assets 2,577 3,273 Total Assets $ 3,678,514 $ 3,670,681 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 56,196 55,760 Accrued interest payable 15,688 4,437 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,647 6,360 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,793 2,752 Other accrued liabilities 70,984 74,113 Total current liabilities 152,308 143,422 Long-term debt, net 1,438,338 1,476,658 Deferred income tax liabilities 443,271 444,917 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,785 16,088 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,094 4,501 Other long-term liabilities 8,877 7,484 Total Liabilities 2,058,673 2,093,070 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,619,841 1,577,611 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,678,514 $ 3,670,681





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 106,295 $ 103,080 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,632 15,557 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 94 27 Deferred income taxes 4,211 7,639 Amortization of debt origination costs 1,798 1,435 Stock-based compensation costs 7,323 5,097 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,122 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,984 3,351 Other 447 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable (8,276 ) (34,322 ) Inventories (21,810 ) 12,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,501 ) 473 Accounts payable 1,016 (8,275 ) Accrued liabilities 9,788 24,570 Operating lease liabilities (3,201 ) (3,150 ) Other (13 ) (83 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,787 130,499 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,423 ) (4,252 ) Acquisition of Akorn — (228,914 ) Other — 177 Net cash used in investing activities (3,423 ) (232,989 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments (40,000 ) (495,000 ) Proceeds from refinancing of Term Loan — 597,000 Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 20,000 85,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (20,000 ) (65,000 ) Payments of debt costs — (6,111 ) Payments of finance leases (1,369 ) (1,496 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,489 2,707 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,450 ) (2,916 ) Repurchase of common stock (50,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (95,330 ) 114,184 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,777 ) (1,178 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,257 10,516 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 27,185 32,302 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 42,442 $ 42,818 Interest paid $ 19,016 $ 18,481 Income taxes paid $ 15,689 $ 21,141





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands) North American

OTC

Healthcare International

OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 252,054 $ 37,219 $ 289,273 Cost of sales 113,533 14,731 128,264 Gross profit 138,521 22,488 161,009 Advertising and marketing 39,316 4,503 43,819 Contribution margin $ 99,205 $ 17,985 $ 117,190 Other operating expenses 32,806 Operating income $ 84,384

*Intersegment revenues of $1.1 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands) North American

OTC

Healthcare International

OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 494,572 $ 71,760 $ 566,332 Cost of sales 216,454 28,750 245,204 Gross profit 278,118 43,010 321,128 Advertising and marketing 74,728 9,042 83,770 Contribution margin $ 203,390 $ 33,968 $ 237,358 Other operating expenses 65,960 Operating income $ 171,398

*Intersegment revenues of $1.7 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands) North American

OTC

Healthcare International

OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* 251,728 24,497 276,225 Cost of sales 108,623 9,890 118,513 Gross profit 143,105 14,607 157,712 Advertising and marketing 36,493 4,237 40,730 Contribution margin $ 106,612 $ 10,370 $ 116,982 Other operating expenses 38,424 Operating income 78,558

* Intersegment revenues of $0.7 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (In thousands) North American

OTC

Healthcare International

OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 494,121 $ 51,285 $ 545,406 Cost of sales 208,027 20,655 228,682 Gross profit 286,094 30,630 316,724 Advertising and marketing 71,723 8,446 80,169 Contribution margin $ 214,371 $ 22,184 $ 236,555 Other operating expenses 66,655 Operating income $ 169,900

* Intersegment revenues of $1.7 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding revenues associated with acquisitions where the acquired brands were not included in both periods presented and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit minus inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense: GAAP General and Administrative expenses minus costs associated with acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP EBITDA less inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition, costs associated with acquisition in general and administrative expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income (Loss) before inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition, costs associated with acquisition in general and administrative expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, applicable tax impact associated with these items and normalized tax rate adjustment.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Calculated as Non-GAAP free cash flow plus cash payments associated with acquisition.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,455,000 at September 30, 2022) less cash and cash equivalents ($42,442 at September 30, 2022). Amounts in thousands.



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 289,273 $ 276,225 $ 566,332 $ 545,406 Revenue Change 4.7 % 3.8 % Adjustments: Revenues associated with acquisition (1) — — (12,624 ) — Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (1,919 ) — (3,482 ) Total adjustments — (1,919 ) (12,624 ) (3,482 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 289,273 $ 274,306 $ 553,708 $ 541,924 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change 5.5 % 2.2 %

(1) Revenues of our Akorn acquisition for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are excluded for purposes of calculating Non-GAAP organic revenues.







Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and related GAAP Gross Profit percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 289,273 $ 276,225 $ 566,332 $ 545,406 GAAP Gross Profit $ 161,009 $ 157,712 $ 321,128 $ 316,724 GAAP Gross Profit as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 55.7 % 57.1 % 56.7 % 58.1 % Adjustments: Inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition (1) — 1,567 — 1,567 Total adjustments — 1,567 — 1,567 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin $ 161,009 $ 159,279 $ 321,128 $ 318,291 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 55.7 % 57.7 % 56.7 % 58.4 %

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Reconciliation of GAAP General and Administrative Expense and related GAAP General and Administrative Expense

percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense and related Non-GAAP Adjusted General and

Administrative Expense percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 26,438 $ 32,252 $ 53,152 $ 54,723 GAAP General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 9.1 % 11.7 % 9.4 % 10.0 % Adjustments: Costs associated with acquisition (1) — 5,127 — 5,127 Total adjustments — 5,127 — 5,127 Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense $ 26,438 $ 27,125 $ 53,152 $ 49,596 Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 9.1 % 9.8 % 9.4 % 9.1 %

(1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 51,023 $ 45,325 $ 106,295 $ 103,080 Interest expense, net 16,979 16,313 32,271 31,390 Provision for income taxes 15,570 14,305 31,195 32,920 Depreciation and amortization 8,248 7,963 16,632 15,557 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 91,820 $ 83,906 $ 186,393 $ 182,947 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 31.7 % 30.4 % 32.9 % 33.5 % Adjustments: Inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition in Cost of Sales (1) — 1,567 — 1,567 Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (2) — 5,127 — 5,127 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,122 — 2,122 Total adjustments — 8,816 — 8,816 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,820 $ 92,722 $ 186,393 $ 191,763 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.7 % 33.6 % 32.9 % 35.2 %

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.

(2) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted

Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2022

Diluted

EPS 2021 2021

Diluted

EPS 2022 2022

Diluted

EPS 2021 2021

Diluted

EPS (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS $ 51,023 $ 1.02 $ 45,325 $ 0.89 $ 106,295 $ 2.11 $ 103,080 $ 2.03 Adjustments: Inventory step-up charges and other costs associated with

acquisition in Cost of Sales (1) — — 1,567 0.03 — — 1,567 0.03 Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (2) — — 5,127 0.10 — — 5,127 0.10 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 2,122 0.04 — — 2,122 0.04 Tax impact of adjustments (3) — — (2,115 ) (0.04 ) — — (2,134 ) (0.04 ) Total adjustments — — 6,701 0.13 — — 6,682 0.13 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 51,023 $ 1.02 $ 52,026 $ 1.02 $ 106,295 $ 2.11 $ 109,762 $ 2.16

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.

(2) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.

(3) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of the specific Non-GAAP performance measure.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 51,023 $ 45,325 $ 106,295 $ 103,080 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 17,255 17,404 33,489 35,228 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (10,738 ) (1,535 ) (23,997 ) (7,809 ) Total adjustments 6,517 15,869 9,492 27,419 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 57,540 61,194 115,787 130,499 Purchases of property and equipment (2,376 ) (2,752 ) (3,423 ) (4,252 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 55,164 $ 58,442 $ 112,364 $ 126,247 Payments associated with acquisition (1) — 3,465 — 3,465 Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 55,164 $ 61,907 $ 112,364 $ 129,712

(1) Payments related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.





Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY'23 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 270 Additions to property and equipment for cash (10 ) Projected FY'23 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 260





